Aldi's New Stanley Tumbler Dupe Is Only $10 (So Grab Them Fast)
Stanley tumblers have become more than just drinkware; they're a status symbol, often selling out in minutes thanks to their cult following. Limited-edition releases, like the Starbucks x Stanley collaborations, only fuel the frenzy, with fans eager to grab the latest design. But if you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative, Aldi's newest Stanley tumbler dupe by is a steal at just $10. Available in four new colors, these sturdy tumblers are perfect for anyone wanting the look and function of a Stanley without the high price tag.
The Adventuridge tumbler is a 40-ounce cup, now available in four new colors: a vibrant blue, neutral gray, colorful blue and purple ombre, and a marble-ish swirl of pink, blue, and white. Aldi has released these tumblers a few times over the past year, each time in different colors, and they've quickly become fan favorites. Shoppers who grabbed one in earlier drops report that the quality is impressive, with performance nearly identical to the popular Stanley tumbler. Some note theirs as holding ice for up to 27 hours.
The Aldi tumblers boast a durable build and sleek design; these wallet-friendly dupes offer a similar experience at a fraction of the price, making them a smart buy for those in the know. Given the popularity of previous releases, these tumblers are likely to sell out fast, so don't wait too long to grab yours.
Getting the most out of your Aldi visit
Aldi is well known for being an affordable store with rotating stock, meaning you'll find new things each time you visit — and if you see something you want, you shouldn't wait to buy it. Whether you're a seasoned Aldi shopper or a newbie, there are ways to make your trip worthwhile — especially if the Adventuridge tumbler is already sold out when you get there.
Aldi offers a unique shopping experience with its cart system, bagging process, and store layout, so it's good to be prepared. If you're unfamiliar with Aldi's setup or need a refresher, learning a bit about the Aldi shopping experience before you go can be helpful. Aldi has recently rebooted its website for a better online shopping experience, and products like the Adventuridge tumbler can even be purchased via Instacart.
Aldi is known for its high-quality store brands, and Adventuridge is no exception. This brand has provided several popular dupes in the past, like a Yeti water bottle dupe, and it also offers a variety of outdoor products like hammocks, coolers, and tents. These items, along with limited-time offers like the tumblers, tend to go fast, so timing your visit is key. To get the best selection, try shopping early in the week or when new stock arrives. If you're new to Aldi, it's worth noting that the Aldi Finds section is where you'll discover limited-time offers and seasonal items. If you miss the Stanley dupe this time, you're sure to find something else you love.