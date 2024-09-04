Aldi's New Stanley Tumbler Dupe Is Only $10 (So Grab Them Fast)

Stanley tumblers have become more than just drinkware; they're a status symbol, often selling out in minutes thanks to their cult following. Limited-edition releases, like the Starbucks x Stanley collaborations, only fuel the frenzy, with fans eager to grab the latest design. But if you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative, Aldi's newest Stanley tumbler dupe by is a steal at just $10. Available in four new colors, these sturdy tumblers are perfect for anyone wanting the look and function of a Stanley without the high price tag.

The Adventuridge tumbler is a 40-ounce cup, now available in four new colors: a vibrant blue, neutral gray, colorful blue and purple ombre, and a marble-ish swirl of pink, blue, and white. Aldi has released these tumblers a few times over the past year, each time in different colors, and they've quickly become fan favorites. Shoppers who grabbed one in earlier drops report that the quality is impressive, with performance nearly identical to the popular Stanley tumbler. Some note theirs as holding ice for up to 27 hours.

The Aldi tumblers boast a durable build and sleek design; these wallet-friendly dupes offer a similar experience at a fraction of the price, making them a smart buy for those in the know. Given the popularity of previous releases, these tumblers are likely to sell out fast, so don't wait too long to grab yours.

