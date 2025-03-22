The Gluten-Free Swap To Try With Your Next Tuna Salad Sandwich

The sheer volume of canned tuna upgrades, spicy swaps, and crisp additions to tuna salad nearly outweighs all the fish in the sea. But, although there are almost endless ways to amplify that otherwise canned seafood, its vehicle is less versatile. Tuna salad is typically served on bread, sometimes veering into the wider world of toast, crackers, or flour tortillas, which often contain gluten. And whether you're avoiding gluten for medical reasons (in which case you must also triple-check your other ingredients, prep area, kitchen tools, and so on) or you're simply tired of bread, leafy greens are just the cradle your tuna salads require.

The more precisely phrased "lettuce wrap" is an effective shorthand for this type of tuna presentation, but the possibilities extend beyond that plant alone. Some lettuce varieties aren't actually even useful for this application, either. Little Gem lettuce, for example, would be a bit too petite to approximate a whole sandwich, but you can use it to create a dainty lettuce cup. Bibb is similarly situated. Wraps, instead, require not only decently sized leaves, but denser ones less likely to tear. Good old iceberg lettuce is ideal in this case, as its large surface area and layering capabilities can stand up to the tuna salad with less tearing. (You might just need a few toothpicks to hold it all together.) And plenty of other veggies can perform just as well.