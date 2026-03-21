Ditch The Paprika: Top Your Deviled Eggs With Something More Flavorful
If you love deviled eggs more than the average person, preparing your own unique variations can often be a rewarding experience. If you don't have time to make a trio of Easter (or all-year) deviled eggs, which include various ingredients like sweet pickle relish, capers, cooked bacon, and fresh herbs, take a much-needed shortcut with two flavor-loaded toppings. Sure enough, all you need to spruce up your traditional deviled egg recipe are green onions and everything bagel seasoning.
While paprika is primarily added to deviled eggs for its bright red color, green onions and everything bagel seasoning give deviled eggs an extra dose of both flavor and texture. Fresh green onions combined with black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic and onion, and salt, add a range of salty, umami-rich goodness to the deviled eggs' mild and creamy yolk-based filling. Not to mention, the added seeds give these snacks a crunch you can't achieve with conventional paprika.
Fortunately, incorporating these versatile toppings couldn't be easier. Upon utilizing the best way to fill your next batch of deviled eggs, chop a bunch of green onions and secure your stash of everything bagel seasoning. Make sure to slice your green onions extra small so you can add more to each egg. Then, when applying both toppings, focus more on covering the eggs' creamy filling, as it tends to be stickier than hard-boiled egg whites and can better hold these flavorful toppings in place.
The best deviled eggs with green onions and everything bagel seasoning
Instead of buying a jar of everything bagel seasoning at your neighborhood supermarket, you can recreate your own Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Seasoning right at home. Simply mix together your own distinct blend of white and black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, flaked garlic and onion, and coarse salt together in a bowl. Then, store the mixture in a glass jar or an airtight container with all your other spices. The beauty of making your own blend is that you can add more or less of any ingredient to better accommodate your tastes.
Besides making your own everything bagel seasoning, there are other creative ways to spruce up your next round of deviled eggs. Try including additional toppings that work well with green onions and everything bagel seasoning, such as fresh-tasting herbs like dill and cilantro. Or, for more crunch, top your eggs with a small amount of minced celery or red bell pepper. If you're missing the earthy taste and bright color of paprika, enhance your eggs with a more impactful option such as smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, chili powder, or hot sauce. Keep in mind that if you don't have any green onions, you can also use chives or seasonal garlic scapes for an equally flavorful deviled egg topping.