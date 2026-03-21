Ditch The Paprika: Top Your Deviled Eggs With Something More Flavorful

If you love deviled eggs more than the average person, preparing your own unique variations can often be a rewarding experience. If you don't have time to make a trio of Easter (or all-year) deviled eggs, which include various ingredients like sweet pickle relish, capers, cooked bacon, and fresh herbs, take a much-needed shortcut with two flavor-loaded toppings. Sure enough, all you need to spruce up your traditional deviled egg recipe are green onions and everything bagel seasoning.

While paprika is primarily added to deviled eggs for its bright red color, green onions and everything bagel seasoning give deviled eggs an extra dose of both flavor and texture. Fresh green onions combined with black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic and onion, and salt, add a range of salty, umami-rich goodness to the deviled eggs' mild and creamy yolk-based filling. Not to mention, the added seeds give these snacks a crunch you can't achieve with conventional paprika.

Fortunately, incorporating these versatile toppings couldn't be easier. Upon utilizing the best way to fill your next batch of deviled eggs, chop a bunch of green onions and secure your stash of everything bagel seasoning. Make sure to slice your green onions extra small so you can add more to each egg. Then, when applying both toppings, focus more on covering the eggs' creamy filling, as it tends to be stickier than hard-boiled egg whites and can better hold these flavorful toppings in place.