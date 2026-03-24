The Texas Roadhouse Script Employees Must Follow When Greeting Customers
From the time you step inside a restaurant to the moment you sit down, it's already all part of the show. Big chains, including Texas Roadhouse, make sure you get the same experience throughout their many locations by having their employees follow a script when greeting customers. If you're a fan of Texas Roadhouse, you're probably sick of hearing it — and some might even be able to recite the introduction off the top of their heads. Usually, it involves some form of "Howdy and welcome to Texas Roadhouse," followed by the server's name. "I'm more than happy to help you," they may add. "Can I get a name and number of people in your party? Is this your first rodeo or are you a Texas Roadhouse veteran?"
Meanwhile, for complete first timers, employees are required to give a brief on the Texas Roadhouse experience as the newbies are being welcomed (and then have to tell the manager about the fresh faces). While Texas Roadhouse didn't make it on our list of chains with the best customer service according to reviews, whether customers like, hate, or are indifferent to its script is up for debate.
Why Texas Roadhouse requires the same script, and how it stays consistent across locations
For establishments, it's all about maintaining the integrity of the brand image. One way to do this is by providing a consistent script throughout their many locations (which is also part of what makes a fine dining restaurant). Of course, exemplary service in fine dining restaurants requires a more complex approach than just following a script. The real reason, however, is all about making a profit — which is why scripts are considered an investment. Because of this solid structure, it takes less time to train new employees. When a problem arises, they have scripts to rely on, so they already know what to do. As such, the time needed for hands-on training is cut down, which equips new employees with what they need to be ready to handle their tasks.
One of the ways corporations make sure employees are following the standardized script is by hiring secret shoppers to assess the customer service and quality of the food without letting employees know who to impress. You can even get reimbursed for Texas Roadhouse meals with this secret gig. This urges employees to deliver the same experience for every customer to ensure consistency and uniformity. It definitely looks like high pressure for employees, but for customers, it recreates the feeling of familiarity, so they can feel right at home — no matter what Texas Roadhouse location they go to.