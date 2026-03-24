The Texas Roadhouse Script Employees Must Follow When Greeting Customers

From the time you step inside a restaurant to the moment you sit down, it's already all part of the show. Big chains, including Texas Roadhouse, make sure you get the same experience throughout their many locations by having their employees follow a script when greeting customers. If you're a fan of Texas Roadhouse, you're probably sick of hearing it — and some might even be able to recite the introduction off the top of their heads. Usually, it involves some form of "Howdy and welcome to Texas Roadhouse," followed by the server's name. "I'm more than happy to help you," they may add. "Can I get a name and number of people in your party? Is this your first rodeo or are you a Texas Roadhouse veteran?"

Meanwhile, for complete first timers, employees are required to give a brief on the Texas Roadhouse experience as the newbies are being welcomed (and then have to tell the manager about the fresh faces). While Texas Roadhouse didn't make it on our list of chains with the best customer service according to reviews, whether customers like, hate, or are indifferent to its script is up for debate.