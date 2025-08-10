Get Reimbursed For Texas Roadhouse Meals With This Secret Gig
You love kicking back and enjoying a steak, loaded mashed potatoes, and of course, fresh-baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter at Texas Roadhouse. Enjoying all of your Roadhouse favorites can taste even better when you're getting paid to give feedback on your experience. Signing up to work as a secret shopper can allow you to eat all of your favorites at Texas Roadhouse — like the top-ranked porterhouse T-bone steak — provide feedback on your experience and potentially even make some cash off of your outing.
Here's how it works: When you sign up to be a shopper with Secret Shopper or similar organizations, you can search for businesses in your area that want you to try their products or services and give unbiased feedback. Management looks for honesty from secret shoppers — and they're willing to pay for it. Your feedback helps the team at Texas Roadhouse, and at other restaurants and businesses where you complete secret shopping tasks, improve efficiency, recognize great servers, and enhance the overall dining experience for other customers.
How to succeed as a secret shopper
When it comes to hitting the mark as a secret shopper — and getting paid for your efforts — it's all about following directions. Each time you log onto your secret shopping site and select a job, you'll need to carefully read through each action requested by management. You might be asked to note whether your server introduced themselves by name, or to order a specific item (fingers crossed that you'll be asked to sample Rattlesnake Bites, hands-down the best appetizer at Texas Roadhouse).
Your instructions might require you to take certain actions while dining, so it's a good idea to have the job requirements pulled up on your phone to avoid missing anything. You might be asked to take a photo of the restaurant's interior, for example, or to ask your server a specific question. Be as detailed as you can in your responses, and you'll help Texas Roadhouse continue serving hungry customers across the United States. (The chain serves approximately 300,000 meals across the country every day.)