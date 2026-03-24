The Hands-Down Best Poppi Flavor Tastes Like A Classic Soda

Prebiotic sodas have taken the world by storm, and many brands taste just as good as the regular sugary beverage. Poppi, for example, has become the healthier soda alternative with flavors that taste delicious. From a classic cola to a root beer dupe, Poppi has an option for just about every palate. If you're looking to try one of the brand's many flavors, there is one we'd recommend that tastes just like the real thing. In our ranking of every Poppi soda flavor, we found Orange Poppi to be the perfect Orange Crush copycat we were looking for.

The orange flavor outdid itself in terms of taste and feel, as it was refreshing and the ideal light orange drink. Poppi's twist on a classic, orange-flavored soda offers a perfect balance of crisp and sweet without being overpowering. The best part about it is its clean ingredients; this soda only has 5 grams of sugar (with 9 grams of carbs), meaning you won't get a headache from a sugar overload. This Poppi is a versatile flavor that's great on its own, or you could use it as a mixer for a blood Orange Crush cocktail. When we peruse the drink aisle, Orange Poppi will be added to our carts every time.