The Hands-Down Best Poppi Flavor Tastes Like A Classic Soda
Prebiotic sodas have taken the world by storm, and many brands taste just as good as the regular sugary beverage. Poppi, for example, has become the healthier soda alternative with flavors that taste delicious. From a classic cola to a root beer dupe, Poppi has an option for just about every palate. If you're looking to try one of the brand's many flavors, there is one we'd recommend that tastes just like the real thing. In our ranking of every Poppi soda flavor, we found Orange Poppi to be the perfect Orange Crush copycat we were looking for.
The orange flavor outdid itself in terms of taste and feel, as it was refreshing and the ideal light orange drink. Poppi's twist on a classic, orange-flavored soda offers a perfect balance of crisp and sweet without being overpowering. The best part about it is its clean ingredients; this soda only has 5 grams of sugar (with 9 grams of carbs), meaning you won't get a headache from a sugar overload. This Poppi is a versatile flavor that's great on its own, or you could use it as a mixer for a blood Orange Crush cocktail. When we peruse the drink aisle, Orange Poppi will be added to our carts every time.
What made Orange Poppi stand out from the rest?
Orange Poppi may have won our hearts, but there were some flavors that missed the mark completely. The cherry cola flavor was last place on our list, mainly due to the fact it tasted a little too similar to cough syrup. The special thing about the orange flavor is it doesn't have a diluted sweetness that many of the other flavors had. Instead, this Poppi just tastes like your typical orange soda. Orange is one of Poppi's most loved flavors, with many reviews claiming it is the best out of all of them. A classic Orange Crush soda may be delicious, but the 43 grams of sugar per can aren't worth it when Poppi's tastes just as good.
The orange flavor is one of Poppi's original products, so it's no surprise that it's considered one of the best. Flavors like Punch Pop and Wild Berry were also pretty tasty in our opinion, but Orange Poppi offered that nostalgic soda taste while also being delicious. If you're trying to give up excessively sugary sodas, then Orange Poppi is a good place to start.