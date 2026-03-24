The Dress Code At This Steakhouse Restaurant Chain Has Some Strict Rules About Hats: What To Know Before You Dine

Depending on who you ask, Ruth's Chris Steak House is either an overpriced evening out, or the ultimate special occasion experience. Nonetheless, the chain steakhouse remains a popular destination, with over 150 locations. Ruth's Chris steaks always taste so good because the restaurant is known to offer a consistent, classic menu of cuts of USDA Prime beef. The steakhouse's signature is to serve up your filet, ribeye, or strip on a 500-degree-Fahrenheit plate, its simple secret to sizzling hot steaks. But before you decide to indulge in a meal at Ruth's Chris, the chain is very much about educating customers on certain expectations on what to wear — and not wear, especially in terms of hats.

Ruth's Chris aims to be a family-friendly, welcoming environment while still offering an elevated experience. Therefore it has a rather strictly laid out dress code. For one, if you'd like to be seated in the standard dining room, leave that hat off your head. Specifically, patrons are asked to remove baseball caps while dining. You won't be turned away outright if you keep your hat on, but expect to be relegated to eating at the bar.

Hats aren't the only hot topic of dress at the steakhouse, though. You also shouldn't come right from the gym; workout clothes, pool attire, and tank tops are not permitted in the dining room. Ruth's Chris firmly states that clothes with offensive graphics or language, revealing clothing, and exposed undergarments are not permitted at its restaurants as well.