The Dress Code At This Steakhouse Restaurant Chain Has Some Strict Rules About Hats: What To Know Before You Dine
Depending on who you ask, Ruth's Chris Steak House is either an overpriced evening out, or the ultimate special occasion experience. Nonetheless, the chain steakhouse remains a popular destination, with over 150 locations. Ruth's Chris steaks always taste so good because the restaurant is known to offer a consistent, classic menu of cuts of USDA Prime beef. The steakhouse's signature is to serve up your filet, ribeye, or strip on a 500-degree-Fahrenheit plate, its simple secret to sizzling hot steaks. But before you decide to indulge in a meal at Ruth's Chris, the chain is very much about educating customers on certain expectations on what to wear — and not wear, especially in terms of hats.
Ruth's Chris aims to be a family-friendly, welcoming environment while still offering an elevated experience. Therefore it has a rather strictly laid out dress code. For one, if you'd like to be seated in the standard dining room, leave that hat off your head. Specifically, patrons are asked to remove baseball caps while dining. You won't be turned away outright if you keep your hat on, but expect to be relegated to eating at the bar.
Hats aren't the only hot topic of dress at the steakhouse, though. You also shouldn't come right from the gym; workout clothes, pool attire, and tank tops are not permitted in the dining room. Ruth's Chris firmly states that clothes with offensive graphics or language, revealing clothing, and exposed undergarments are not permitted at its restaurants as well.
What do customers think about Ruth's Chris' attire rules?
While Ruth's Chris claims to have a dress code, it can be a little confusing as to if it's enforced. The website shares that it's actually optional to dress up, stating that "you might see guests in everything from jeans and a nice top to a cocktail dress or suit and tie. We want everyone to feel comfortable." On Reddit threads, commenters agree that the rules appear to be bendable. "Ruth's Chris is a mixed bag of dress, at least at the location near me. I've seen dudes roll up in hoodies and others in ties," says one user. "The one time I went there, there were other diners in shorts, graphic t-shirts and athletic shoes," says another Redditor.
Generally, commenters on social media agree that it's nice for a nice restaurant with expensive items to require patrons to look nice (after all, the average steak price at Ruth's Chris is around $60). "Good for them. So many people look like they just rolled out of bed," says one Facebook user. But while the chain steakhouse wins praise for its meat, it loses points elsewhere with those who think the dress code is unnecessary. "It's like one step above Cheesecake Factory, it's not that serious," writes another person on the same Facebook post. Whether you choose to go dressy or casual at Ruth's Chris Steak House, it's always appropriate to be polite and mindful of other diners.