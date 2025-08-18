Ruth's Chris' Simple Secret To Its Sizzling Hot Steaks

The steak visual is important to the overall dining experience, and Ruth's Chris knows how to make a steak look good. That said, not everyone thinks the chain is worth the price, especially when you consider that steaks like the ribeye and filet cost roughly $73 and $64, respectively. And, considering there are other less expensive steakhouse chains around, many diners question whether the premium is justified.

Additionally, previous diners generally feel that the price depends on what you're looking for from your experience. So, while some steak enthusiasts on Reddit agree that the value of the steak you're eating isn't necessarily worth it, others admit that the experience of dining at a high-end steakhouse makes the price easier to swallow. Similarly, while some believe the chain is "a bit overrated," others think it's "amazing." Needless to say, the restaurant clearly divides opinion among customers.

Ultimately, whether or not it's worth the price comes down to the person spending the money. However, one former patron did suggest that it's worth it to visit Ruth's Christ once a year for a treat, so long as you can spend your money at other steakhouses in between.