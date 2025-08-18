Ruth's Chris' Simple Secret To Its Sizzling Hot Steaks
Ruth's Chris Steak House has been serving sizzling steaks since its inception in 1965. To this day, the restaurant has remained true to its craft. That said, selling pricey steaks in a high-end setting means customers must always be satisfied with their meal. And, to build on the appeal, as well as set itself apart from any homemade steak, Ruth's Chris has a signature technique that makes a meal there unforgettable: It serves its steaks on 500-degree, piping hot plates. To finish off the presentation, the restaurant completes each seared steak with a little butter, which helps build a nice sheen, alongside some chopped parsley for garnish.
The 500-degree plate has been the base of Ruth's Chris' sizzling steaks for decades. Original founder Ruth Fertel discovered early on that this method helped keep the steak extra hot, but it didn't dry out the meat as customers ate. From there, she took things a step further. To achieve the perfect sear that helps the steaks taste so good, Fertel also designed a 1,800-degree Fahrenheit broiler. Even after the steak house chain was acquired by Darden back in 2023, this is still how the steaks are cooked today.
Are Ruth's Chris sizzling steaks worth the splurge?
The steak visual is important to the overall dining experience, and Ruth's Chris knows how to make a steak look good. That said, not everyone thinks the chain is worth the price, especially when you consider that steaks like the ribeye and filet cost roughly $73 and $64, respectively. And, considering there are other less expensive steakhouse chains around, many diners question whether the premium is justified.
Additionally, previous diners generally feel that the price depends on what you're looking for from your experience. So, while some steak enthusiasts on Reddit agree that the value of the steak you're eating isn't necessarily worth it, others admit that the experience of dining at a high-end steakhouse makes the price easier to swallow. Similarly, while some believe the chain is "a bit overrated," others think it's "amazing." Needless to say, the restaurant clearly divides opinion among customers.
Ultimately, whether or not it's worth the price comes down to the person spending the money. However, one former patron did suggest that it's worth it to visit Ruth's Christ once a year for a treat, so long as you can spend your money at other steakhouses in between.