Why Ruth's Chris Steaks Always Taste So Good

When Ruth Fertel bought Chris Steak House in New Orleans in 1968, she had no plans to turn the modest eatery into a global icon among steakhouses. All the recent divorcee wanted was a steady income stream that would allow her to put her two sons through college. Despite her lack of experience in restaurant management, she proved to have a natural talent for it. Her restaurant developed a loyal following –- so much so that a superfan who was moving out of town proposed to open a franchise to continue enjoying Fertel's steaks near his new home.

This was the start of Ruth's Chris' rise into the steakhouse big leagues. Today, diners around the world in the mood for a splurge know they can rely on Ruth's Chris to deliver blazing hot, yet meltingly tender prime steaks along with generously portioned sides and desserts, some based on Fertel's family recipes. The steaks, of course, are the star of the show at Ruth's Chris, which prides itself on the quality of its meat and its unique cooking and presentation methods. We talked to Abdiel Aleman, the executive chef at Ruth's Chris and a 30-year veteran of the restaurant, to get an insider's perspective on what makes its steaks so special.