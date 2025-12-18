The Chain Steakhouse That Wins Praise For Its Meat But Loses Points Elsewhere

The world of steakhouse chains is a competitive one for sure. In 2024, Texas Roadhouse passed Olive Garden to become the No. 1 casual dining chain in the United States. Outback Steakhouse isn't far behind, then you have other high-profile competitors like Longhorn Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris, Logan's Roadhouse, and others. But there are plenty of other noteworthy steakhouse chains that serve high-quality steak but simply don't have the same sort of nationwide presence.

Over on the West Coast, there's a smaller steakhouse chain that is well known for its well-cooked, delicious, USDA Prime-graded steaks. While it used to be much larger before filing bankruptcy in 2022, Claim Jumper currently has just seven total locations in California, Nevada, and Oregon — so it's understandable if you've never heard of it. But if you're ever near a Claim Jumper location, it might be worth a visit for the steaks alone. The steakhouse serves Prime cuts that include a filet, bone-in ribeye, New York strip, and a 35-ounce tomahawk ribeye meant to be shared by two.

That said, if you plan on ordering one of Claim Jumper's highest-grade Prime cuts, expect to pay. The cheapest Prime cut on the menu is the 6-ounce center cut filet mignon for $55. Other than that, you'll pay $65 for the New York strip, $80 for the ribeye, $90 for the bone-in cut, and all the way up to $166 for the 35-ounce tomahawk ribeye. But steak quality and price isn't what has most customers complaining.