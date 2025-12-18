The Chain Steakhouse That Wins Praise For Its Meat But Loses Points Elsewhere
The world of steakhouse chains is a competitive one for sure. In 2024, Texas Roadhouse passed Olive Garden to become the No. 1 casual dining chain in the United States. Outback Steakhouse isn't far behind, then you have other high-profile competitors like Longhorn Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris, Logan's Roadhouse, and others. But there are plenty of other noteworthy steakhouse chains that serve high-quality steak but simply don't have the same sort of nationwide presence.
Over on the West Coast, there's a smaller steakhouse chain that is well known for its well-cooked, delicious, USDA Prime-graded steaks. While it used to be much larger before filing bankruptcy in 2022, Claim Jumper currently has just seven total locations in California, Nevada, and Oregon — so it's understandable if you've never heard of it. But if you're ever near a Claim Jumper location, it might be worth a visit for the steaks alone. The steakhouse serves Prime cuts that include a filet, bone-in ribeye, New York strip, and a 35-ounce tomahawk ribeye meant to be shared by two.
That said, if you plan on ordering one of Claim Jumper's highest-grade Prime cuts, expect to pay. The cheapest Prime cut on the menu is the 6-ounce center cut filet mignon for $55. Other than that, you'll pay $65 for the New York strip, $80 for the ribeye, $90 for the bone-in cut, and all the way up to $166 for the 35-ounce tomahawk ribeye. But steak quality and price isn't what has most customers complaining.
Claim Jumper isn't what it used to be
While, overall, Claim Jumper locations typically have about a 4-star rating on Tripadvisor, it seems a lot of that has to do with the steaks. Some of the other options at Claim Jumper don't fare as well if you're to believe the reviews.
Although some reviewers at the Hendersonville, Nevada, location have felt that their steaks were cooked well and exceeded expectations, others have raised concerns that meals were nothing special and the quality of the food has declined. At the San Diego, California, restaurant, customers have complained about the salmon Oscar (undercooked), the jasmine rice (like porridge), and the mac and cheese (not much cheese). The reviews at the Tualatin, Oregon, location aren't much better — with customers complaining about overcooked and dry egg rolls, bland mac and cheese, and unfriendly service.
Claim Jumper's 2022 bankruptcy filing has certainly had an effect on the steakhouse chain. At that time, Claim Jumper operated 45 restaurants in eight states. Now, with just seven locations in three states, the chain is holding on to the quality of its Prime steaks, which seems to be its main selling point. Even then, many of the restaurant's reviews offer a similar sentiment: that Claim Jumper isn't what it used to be. With so many restaurant chains struggling over the last decade, here's hoping Claim Jumper can rebound to its former glory.