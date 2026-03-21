Do Walmart Gift Cards Work At Sam's Club? What To Know Before You Buy
You may not be aware that Walmart and Sam's Club are owned by the same parent company. So therefore, if you have a Walmart gift card, can you use it at Sam's Club? The answer is yes, you can — making it one of those Sam's Club membership perks that fly under the radar. But there are some details to keep in mind before going all in with a Walmart gift card.
Sam's Club states on its website it accepts Walmart gift cards both in store and online. However, it matters as to whether your gift card has a PIN (personal identification number) or not, which is possibly one of the most annoying things about shopping at Sam's Club. If your Walmart gift card does have a PIN, it's pretty flexible with how you can use it. Pay for items at both Sam's Club, Walmart, and both stores' respective websites. Walmart gift cards with a PIN are also accepted at Sam's Club Fuel Centers. If you have a gift card without a PIN, you're limited to using it at Sam's Club and Walmart stores; the card cannot be used on the retailers' websites.
Limitations to Walmart gift cards at Sam's Club
While a Walmart gift card has broad usage at Sam's Club, there are some fairly major limitations to be aware of so you're not caught by surprise. You can't use a Walmart gift card to pay for any Sam's Club membership fees. Only gift of membership cards can be used for that. And while there doesn't appear to be rules about using a Walmart gift card to buy another gift card in store, you can't do so online.
On Reddit, a user questioned if you have to be a member of Sam's Club to use a Walmart gift card at Sam's Club fuel centers ... or the store, for that matter. While Sam's Club doesn't exactly spell this scenario out, the user mentioned they were asked for a membership card at the pump when they tried to use a Walmart card. Others replied you need a membership. However you can try out Sam's Club before committing to a membership with a guest membership. This is a free online shopping trial — minus a 10% service fee. If you want to go to a club to use your Walmart gift card, you'll have to either be a member or get a friend to take you.