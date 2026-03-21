Do Walmart Gift Cards Work At Sam's Club? What To Know Before You Buy

You may not be aware that Walmart and Sam's Club are owned by the same parent company. So therefore, if you have a Walmart gift card, can you use it at Sam's Club? The answer is yes, you can — making it one of those Sam's Club membership perks that fly under the radar. But there are some details to keep in mind before going all in with a Walmart gift card.

Sam's Club states on its website it accepts Walmart gift cards both in store and online. However, it matters as to whether your gift card has a PIN (personal identification number) or not, which is possibly one of the most annoying things about shopping at Sam's Club. If your Walmart gift card does have a PIN, it's pretty flexible with how you can use it. Pay for items at both Sam's Club, Walmart, and both stores' respective websites. Walmart gift cards with a PIN are also accepted at Sam's Club Fuel Centers. If you have a gift card without a PIN, you're limited to using it at Sam's Club and Walmart stores; the card cannot be used on the retailers' websites.