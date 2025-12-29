How To Try Out Sam's Club Before Committing To A Membership
Whether it's Costco or Sam's Club, there's something about those warehouse clubs. The bulk products, the prices, the weekend samples — it's always a multifaceted experience.
Still, that experience comes with a price, as you usually can't just show up at the door and walk in. Instead, most warehouse retailers, like Sam's Club, require customers to have a membership to get into the store. The base cost of a membership here is $50 per year. Additionally, customers can pay $110 annually for a Sam's Club membership with added perks. Still, is there any way to get a taste of the store before putting down your hard-earned dollars? In the past, Sam's Club offered free trials or one-day pass to allow potential customers to try out the store before signing up for an official membership. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case.
Luckily, the Sam's Club curious can still experience some of the benefits of a membership — but you'll have to do it without a free trial. Instead, you'll have to try an online-only guest membership, or visit the store with an official member.
All about Sam's Club guest membership
Sam's Club members can bring up to two guests per visit. If you know a member, tag along with them on a visit. Keep in mind that guests still can't purchase anything. So, if something catches your eye, your member friend will have to buy that item for you. For all newbie guests, here's everything a first-timer needs to know before shopping at Sam's Club.
Another way to get a taste of Sam's Club without an official membership is to procure a guest membership. This option allows non-members to shop Sam's online only, but you'll have to pay a 10% service fee for each order. Non-members also won't have access to curbside pickup, the time-saving Sam's Club feature that makes Costco shoppers jealous, and a few other Sam's Club products and services.
While it's not a free trial, certain groups of people can qualify for significant discounts on Sam's Club memberships. Military members, seniors, teachers, students, healthcare professionals, government assistance recipients, first responders, and government employees can all receive 60% off a membership, which equates to just $20 annually for a standard membership and $60 per year for a Plus membership. So, even though you can't get a free in-store trial of Sam's Club, there are some ways to see what a membership is like before joining. Plus, with a basic membership costing just $50 per year (or just over $4 per month), it's not a bad deal to start with.