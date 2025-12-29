How To Try Out Sam's Club Before Committing To A Membership

Whether it's Costco or Sam's Club, there's something about those warehouse clubs. The bulk products, the prices, the weekend samples — it's always a multifaceted experience.

Still, that experience comes with a price, as you usually can't just show up at the door and walk in. Instead, most warehouse retailers, like Sam's Club, require customers to have a membership to get into the store. The base cost of a membership here is $50 per year. Additionally, customers can pay $110 annually for a Sam's Club membership with added perks. Still, is there any way to get a taste of the store before putting down your hard-earned dollars? In the past, Sam's Club offered free trials or one-day pass to allow potential customers to try out the store before signing up for an official membership. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case.

Luckily, the Sam's Club curious can still experience some of the benefits of a membership — but you'll have to do it without a free trial. Instead, you'll have to try an online-only guest membership, or visit the store with an official member.