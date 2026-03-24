The Massive Amount Of Beef Americans Chow Down On Per Year

The USA is a seriously big beef-eating country. As of 2025, Americans chow down on somewhere around 58.5 pounds of beef per year, per person. So, that's a little over 1 pound per week, or (roughly), a bit more than two steaks per week (bearing in mind that steak size varies, but let's say the average is ½ pound). That's according to statistics from the USDA, which are based on retail sales of beef. So, the reality could be that slightly less beef is consumed per person, as some is likely thrown away. The OECD offers a slightly lower number, at about 51 pounds per person — still in the realm of 1 pound, or two steaks, per week.

No matter which statistics you lean on, that's a lot of beef, particularly when you compare it to other countries. On the OECD numbers, which compare a range of countries around the world, the USA tops the list, with each American consuming three times the beef annually that the average Japanese person consumes; close to three times what people in New Zealand and Mexico consume, and more than double what British consumers eat. That said, there's a couple of countries that eat more: Argentina and Uruguay. This is not hugely surprising, as they're known as big beef-producing (and eating) countries. It's not super close, either, as Argentinians eat a whopping 29 to 30 pounds more beef per year than Americans, while Uruguayans eat about 16 more pounds.