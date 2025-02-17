5 High-Protein Steak Cuts And How To Use Them

No two steak cuts are alike, and there's one for pretty much any aim, purpose, or need. For many home cooks, finding the right beef for your next meal comes down to protein content; after all, steak is a wonderful source of protein. That said, not all cuts of steak are built the same. A fattier cut of beef, such as a porterhouse steak, can contain more fat than protein; in comparison, the protein-packed eye round steak has a higher proportion of protein than fat. So, picking the steak that fulfills your personal protein needs is important.

Just as important as picking a high protein steak, however, is knowing how to prepare it. Some cuts are perfect for roasting, while others might fare better on the grill top. Below, we explore five high protein cuts of steak and the best way to prepare them to showcase each one's unique and distinctive flavor profile, texture, and tendon content. So settle in, grab a knife, and dig in to some juicy goodness.