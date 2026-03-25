Beethoven's Bizarre Egg-Eating Ritual Was More Intense Than His Music

When you think of Ludwig van Beethoven, you probably think of a wildly talented, intense German composer who shaped much of the way we see classical music today. While you're likely familiar with many of Beethoven's symphonies, you're likely not familiar with his offbeat culinary habits (buckle up, foodie friends — it's about to get weird). Beethoven was pretty indifferent about food in general (and didn't care for people who actually enjoyed it — more on that in a moment), but he was insistent on one strange thing: eating raw eggs — 10 of them, mind you — every Thursday.

A friend and one-time student of Mozart, Ignaz von Seyfried, once shared the composer's odd eating habits, according to the book "The Life of Beethoven" by Anton Schindler. Every Thursday, Beethoven's cook prepared a mushy bread soup (while bread can certainly work to thicken soup in a snap, we're not sure we'd recommend it as the main ingredient), and Beethoven would mix the raw eggs with the soup (no word on whether he ate that white stringy thing attached to the yolk). If they weren't fresh, it was a serious problem. "If it unfortunately happened that any of them were musty, a grand scene ensued," wrote Seyfried, per Schindler's book. Seyfried went on to describe how Beethoven would, at times, throw the raw eggs at his cook if they were not to his liking.