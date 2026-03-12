5 Mixers To Try With Your Next Bottle Of Jack Daniel's

When it comes to iconic spirit brands, there are few as well known as Jack Daniel's. Recognized most commonly for its Tennessee Whiskey, the company also offers a wide range of flavored options like apple, cinnamon, blackberry, honey, and spiced apple punch. Which may lead you to consider how different Jack Daniel's whiskey options rank, before you grab a few bottles for your home bar.

While many can appreciate the various flavored renditions of this spirit, Jack Daniel's is most known for its Old No.7 Tennessee Whiskey. Due to its subtle flavor and easy sipping, there are plenty of whiskey enjoyers who prefer this spirit neat or on the rocks. While Jack Daniel's whiskey is delicious on its own, it also pairs well with a myriad of ingredients and mixers you may already have at home.

Jack Daniel's Old No.7 presents a slightly sweet flavor profile that ends on tasted oak, making it as recognizable as it is palatable. Its distinctly mellowed taste is actually the result of charcoal filtration, which is one of many facts you may not have known about Jack Daniel's whiskey. And while you may already know the best soda to pair with whiskey, other mix-ins will elevate your pour of Jack Daniel's beyond just another whiskey coke. So the next time you're staring at your bottle of Jack, consider trying some of these beverages.