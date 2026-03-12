5 Mixers To Try With Your Next Bottle Of Jack Daniel's
When it comes to iconic spirit brands, there are few as well known as Jack Daniel's. Recognized most commonly for its Tennessee Whiskey, the company also offers a wide range of flavored options like apple, cinnamon, blackberry, honey, and spiced apple punch. Which may lead you to consider how different Jack Daniel's whiskey options rank, before you grab a few bottles for your home bar.
While many can appreciate the various flavored renditions of this spirit, Jack Daniel's is most known for its Old No.7 Tennessee Whiskey. Due to its subtle flavor and easy sipping, there are plenty of whiskey enjoyers who prefer this spirit neat or on the rocks. While Jack Daniel's whiskey is delicious on its own, it also pairs well with a myriad of ingredients and mixers you may already have at home.
Jack Daniel's Old No.7 presents a slightly sweet flavor profile that ends on tasted oak, making it as recognizable as it is palatable. Its distinctly mellowed taste is actually the result of charcoal filtration, which is one of many facts you may not have known about Jack Daniel's whiskey. And while you may already know the best soda to pair with whiskey, other mix-ins will elevate your pour of Jack Daniel's beyond just another whiskey coke. So the next time you're staring at your bottle of Jack, consider trying some of these beverages.
Pineapple juice
Jack Daniel's is an obvious pair with pineapple juice. The blend of acidic punchy tropical flavors with the mellow, warming notes of Jack Daniel's creates a nicely balanced flavor profile. Otherwise known as a Pineapple Jack — the whiskey adds complexity and balance to the inherent sweetness of pineapple juice. This beverage can be enjoyed over ice with a quick stir, or by shaking in a cocktail tin before pouring into your glass.
While you may be satisfied with this simple combination on its own, there are many other ingredients you could add to make it even more tasty. Whiskey and pineapple come together seamlessly in simple drinks like a pineapple whiskey sour. This beverage plays further into the acidity of pineapple juice with the bite of fresh lemon juice. For those who are looking for a more elevated version of this classic, try incorporating the foamy texture of an egg white. This creamy mouthfeel balances nicely with acidic pineapple and warming whiskey for a delicious sipping experience.
If you're intrigued by the combination of whiskey and pineapple, but feel it's too sweet — you can try adding jalapeños for balance. Incorporating jalapeño will make for a refreshing beverage with a bit of spice, perfect for the warmer months. You could add either pickled jalapeño juice, or fresh slices into the shaker with pineapple and whiskey for a refreshing, unique beverage.
Coconut water
As far as whiskeys go, Jack Daniel's is known for its smooth, warming flavors — as opposed to alternatively fiery options that can be quite abrasive to the palate. This variety of whiskey makes a lovely pairing with many mixers. It's especially good with drinks that are known for more subtle flavors, like coconut water. A Whiskey Coco is actually quite a popular drink, often enjoyed with a squeeze of lime, really leaning into the tropical flavor notes and feel of this beverage — served over ice.
This drink in particular is known to have roots in Trinidad, and is considered a traditional drink from the Caribbean. Typically, this libation makes use of scotch, but Jack Daniel's whiskey (which is technically bourbon) will suit the same build seamlessly. All it takes is coconut water, Jack Daniel's, and some ice to create a uniquely tasty and refreshing beverage.
Coconut water is a phenomenal addition to the naturally caramel-adjacent flavor of Jack Daniel's whiskey. Incorporating this mixer adds a light-touch coconut flavor, creating new, bright flavor alongside the whiskey's depth and sweetness. This pairing also nicely plays into common flavors in Tiki-themed whiskey cocktail riffs, like a Cowboy Colada, for example. Simply put, this beverage combines all the flavors of a classic Piña Colada, but nixes the rum — and instead uses whiskey.
Apple juice
Jack Daniel's naturally goes well with the sweet, honeyed flavors of apple juice. This pairing transforms this spirit which tastes slightly of smoke and dry spice, into a familiar, comforting beverage. Otherwise known as an Apple Jack, this drink simply combines Jack Daniel's whiskey with apple juice over ice. For a more elevated feel, free free to garnish with some fresh apple slices and a cinnamon stick.
Apple juice is a common pairing with whiskey, as its subtle flavors and natural sweetness nicely balance the spirit without taking away from its distinct flavor notes. This has been a longstanding mixer commonly used with bourbon whiskeys, like Jack Daniel's. This ingredient can also be used in an innovative way to make an alternative to whiskey over ice. For example, you can freeze an apple juice box (or make apple juice ice cubes), and use the frozen juice in place of the "rocks" you'd normally use.
If you're looking to get the most out of this combination, you could also incorporate a few other simple ingredients for a unique and balanced beverage. Add fresh lemon juice for a bit more acid to level out this drinks' sweetness. You may also consider incorporating apple pie spice to make for a festive drink option, otherwise known as a Jack Apple Smash. For those who tend to veer away from sweet cocktails, you may try adding a splash of apple cider vinegar for a complex, elevated flavor profile.
Cream soda
For those who are looking for another new way to enjoy their Jack Daniel's, you may not have considered the sweet, vanilla qualities of cream soda. Jack Daniel's whiskey naturally pairs well with cream soda due to its mellowed, warming flavors. Its caramel taste expertly pairs with the pronounced vanilla flavor of this carbonated drink, transforming it into a decadent, creamy mixed beverage.
To take this sipper even further, try incorporating Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire as well. The cinnamon-spice flavors of this spirit serve as a welcome complement to the sweet notes in cream soda, creating an elevated combination of flavors that merely requires two ingredients. This combination of cinnamon whiskey with cream soda has actually gone viral online, with many claiming this duo tastes like a "cinnamon roll".
While standard Jack Daniel's Old No.7 and Tennessee Fire both make a lovely complement to cream soda, you could also try Jack Daniel's Blackberry. This spirit will add dark fruit flavors, making this beverage more nuanced without having to incorporate additional ingredients. For those wanting to lean into decadence of this drink, you could also add the sweet flavor of amaretto. Amaretto's distinct almond taste pairs nicely with Jack Daniel's nutty notes and the robust vanilla flavor of cream soda. If you'd like to garnish this drink, consider mint for a pop of color.
Peach iced tea
When it comes to the different ways to enjoy a whiskey mixed drink, peach tea is a beloved complement. The sweet, fruity layers of flavor in this beverage nicely complement the tannic notes in black tea. Combining this drink with Jack Daniel's bourbon serves to balance the warming caramel flavors against a bright pop of fruity sweetness. You could even elevate this combination further by incorporating fresh peach puree or a squeeze of lemon.
This beverage is simple and you can build it directly in the glass over ice. For those who like their tea extra sweet, try adding a bit of simple syrup in with peach wedges to garnish on top. This combination also bodes well when prepared in advance. Some enjoyers have taken peach tea and added fresh lemon juice to balance the honeyed taste inherent in the flavored tea. Just pour your Jack Daniel's into the mixture, adjusting for how strong you want it, and let it sit overnight.
This combination makes for a delicious summer punch with your whiskey, that can be enjoyed a number of different ways. Peach iced tea is a nice customizable option that you can easily make yourself from scratch. Try garnishing with a fresh lemon wedge, or mint to add to the refreshing feel of this drink. For those who are hesitant about bourbon, this is also a very palatable way to enjoy Jack Daniel's whiskey.