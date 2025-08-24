Swap Sauerkraut On Your Hot Dog With Something Cooler For A Tangy Twist

Cabbage and hot dogs make for an underdog (pun intended) flavor combination that's actually a match made in heaven. After all, there's a reason why sauerkraut is a common offering at hot dog stands, and why hot dogs often make an appearance in traditional pork and sauerkraut dishes on New Year's Day. Hot dogs offer an intense meatiness that mellows the tang of the cabbage-forward kraut, while the sauerkraut lends acidity to an otherwise fairly banal style of sausage.

However, this combination may not hit home all year round. Sauerkraut is traditionally a cold weather staple, as it's usually prepared in the fall months and left to ferment slightly to preserve it for the winter. Its salted acidity may also taste dense or heavy at summer gatherings. If you love this combo but the weather is still warm, you may also enjoy a similar, more summery hot dog topping: coleslaw.

Still cabbage-based, but served cold with a tangy dressing, coleslaw offers all of the delicious advantages of sauerkraut underscored by a bright, fresh flavor. Shredded cabbage, carrots, radicchio, and even onions combine to create a beautifully crunchy bite against the softer meat and bun, providing a beautiful textural contrast as well as beautifully astringent vegetal flavors. Hot dogs are also the perfect salty complement to the creamy tang of vinegar dressing, or the deeper smoky flavor of coleslaw dressed in Alabama white barbecue sauce. This combo is also very easy to customize, meaning every cookout can offer endless variety.