Swap Sauerkraut On Your Hot Dog With Something Cooler For A Tangy Twist
Cabbage and hot dogs make for an underdog (pun intended) flavor combination that's actually a match made in heaven. After all, there's a reason why sauerkraut is a common offering at hot dog stands, and why hot dogs often make an appearance in traditional pork and sauerkraut dishes on New Year's Day. Hot dogs offer an intense meatiness that mellows the tang of the cabbage-forward kraut, while the sauerkraut lends acidity to an otherwise fairly banal style of sausage.
However, this combination may not hit home all year round. Sauerkraut is traditionally a cold weather staple, as it's usually prepared in the fall months and left to ferment slightly to preserve it for the winter. Its salted acidity may also taste dense or heavy at summer gatherings. If you love this combo but the weather is still warm, you may also enjoy a similar, more summery hot dog topping: coleslaw.
Still cabbage-based, but served cold with a tangy dressing, coleslaw offers all of the delicious advantages of sauerkraut underscored by a bright, fresh flavor. Shredded cabbage, carrots, radicchio, and even onions combine to create a beautifully crunchy bite against the softer meat and bun, providing a beautiful textural contrast as well as beautifully astringent vegetal flavors. Hot dogs are also the perfect salty complement to the creamy tang of vinegar dressing, or the deeper smoky flavor of coleslaw dressed in Alabama white barbecue sauce. This combo is also very easy to customize, meaning every cookout can offer endless variety.
Cleverly crafting coleslaw-laden hot dogs
Just like when you're adorning your hot dog with sauerkraut, the greatest risk to dolloping coleslaw on your doggy is an overabundance of moisture. Unless you mince your coleslaw small and salt it to keep it crisp and prevent the dressing from becoming watery, you should scoop from the top of the bowl and let it drip for a few seconds before nestling it into the bun next to your hot dog. Otherwise, the dressing will quickly absorb into the pillowy bun and turn your cookout feast into a soggy, disappointing mess.
Something else to consider is the type of coleslaw you're making (or have access to). There are lots of delicious ways to elevate coleslaw, from tossing your veg in tahini or honey mustard to brightening up shredded cabbage and carrots with pickles, chili peppers, or sundried tomatoes. Though all of these upgrades are a perfect marriage with hot dogs, a coleslaw with an overly sweet dressing or raisins might not be as good of a choice. Of course, if you love combining sweet and savory flavors, you can tone down sugary dressings with a squeeze of stone ground mustard or a drizzle of hot sauce.
Timing also matters when enjoying this new summertime favorite. Since coleslaw is ideally served ice cold and hot dogs are best enjoyed steaming hot, be sure to add your coleslaw as soon as your hot dog comes off the grill to prevent your doggie from losing too much heat.