Here Are All The Fixings You Need For A Flavor Packed Mexican-Style Hot Dog

Few foods are more nostalgic or whimsical than the humble hot dog. These unglamorous little tubes of meat are way more delicious than they have any right to be, especially when accompanied by an assortment of unusual hot dog toppings. It seems as though there's no flavor profile that doesn't pair beautifully with this ballpark staple — a claim supported by the latest viral TikTok recipe, the Mexican hot dog.

Despite its name, it doesn't actually hail from Mexico. Instead, it's one of many uniquely American hot dog styles, with the name likely referring to a particular blend of toppings rather than its place of origin. In fact, the Mexican hot dog differs greatly from the Sonoran-style doggie, which originated in the state of Sonora, Mexico. While the Sonoran usually comes smothered in pinto beans, raw onions, and salsa, the Mexican hot dog a la TikTok features grilled onions and bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, and zesty shredded cheddar cheese.

Other than its mouthwatering flavor profile, one reason the Mexican hot dog has become popular so quickly is due to the way it's prepared. The hot dog itself and the veggies sear together in a cast iron skillet, making the recipe both easy and deeply flavorful. Once your hot dog and veggies are done, it's time for the bun to shine. Smothered on all sides with butter, it goes into the pan for a good toasting, soaking up the flavors of the other ingredients as it crisps.