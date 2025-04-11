Here Are All The Fixings You Need For A Flavor Packed Mexican-Style Hot Dog
Few foods are more nostalgic or whimsical than the humble hot dog. These unglamorous little tubes of meat are way more delicious than they have any right to be, especially when accompanied by an assortment of unusual hot dog toppings. It seems as though there's no flavor profile that doesn't pair beautifully with this ballpark staple — a claim supported by the latest viral TikTok recipe, the Mexican hot dog.
Despite its name, it doesn't actually hail from Mexico. Instead, it's one of many uniquely American hot dog styles, with the name likely referring to a particular blend of toppings rather than its place of origin. In fact, the Mexican hot dog differs greatly from the Sonoran-style doggie, which originated in the state of Sonora, Mexico. While the Sonoran usually comes smothered in pinto beans, raw onions, and salsa, the Mexican hot dog a la TikTok features grilled onions and bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, and zesty shredded cheddar cheese.
Other than its mouthwatering flavor profile, one reason the Mexican hot dog has become popular so quickly is due to the way it's prepared. The hot dog itself and the veggies sear together in a cast iron skillet, making the recipe both easy and deeply flavorful. Once your hot dog and veggies are done, it's time for the bun to shine. Smothered on all sides with butter, it goes into the pan for a good toasting, soaking up the flavors of the other ingredients as it crisps.
Variations of this viral hot dog toppings trend
Like any other well-known style of hot dog, the Mexican doggie has standard toppings traditional to the original concept, but allows for variations based on personal preference. For instance, the original recipe calls for shredded cheddar or a blend of cheddar and pepper jack. However, you could give a nod to Southern cuisine by smothering your hot dog in pimento cheese to give it a rich, tangy punch of flavor that also complements the grilled veggies.
If you prefer to keep your flavors more traditionally Tex-Mex, try swapping out the shredded cheese for melted spicy queso or crumbled Cotija. You can also pump up the spice level with some grilled poblano or ancho chilis in addition to the bell peppers and jalapeños. You can even borrow flavors from the Sonoran hot dog by adding salsa and diced raw red onions for a pop of bright freshness. Speaking of fresh, mango salsa with a sprinkle of Tajín (chili lime seasoning) gives a touch of sweetness that takes this hot dog to the next level.
To give this hot dog a bit more decadence without overwhelming its flavors, tuck fresh slices of well-seasoned avocado into the bun for a delectably buttery texture and earthy flavor. Street corn style salsa with lime and chili powder brings texture as well as extra flavor. However, when building your hot dog, it's important not to remove or replace too many ingredients, otherwise what you're eating will no longer be Mexican-style.