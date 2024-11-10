The Right Way To Cut Beef Skirt To Avoid Tough, Chewy Textures

Hailing from the underside of the cow, the skirt steak offers several appetizing qualities. It's particularly known for its flavor, offering a bold dose of beefy goodness. The cut's also laden with fat, holding strips of it among the muscle tissue. And those strips melt into a moist result. Its unique structure is anything but dense, which enables marinades to permeate and mingle with the meaty flavor.

As such, when prepared properly, skirt steak offers incredible appeal. However, the beef is naturally tough, so it's imperative to prevent chewiness. And one of the most important maneuvers is properly cutting the steak. Due to the length of the muscle fibers, slicing the right direction can make or break this cut. Search for those indented lines in the meat, then slice in with your knife at a perpendicular angle against the grain. Skirt steaks tend to be long, so first cut it into smaller, easier-to-handle sections. Then follow with ultra-thin slices, as small as a quarter-inch across. If you do it right, you can enjoy tender skirt steak bites, whether it's prepared as a perfect carne asada or with a tasty Asian-style marinade.