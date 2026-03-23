The Historic Dessert Shop That Helped Keep Anthony Bourdain Cool In New Orleans

When you think of sweet treats in New Orleans, the first thing that probably comes to mind is the city's iconic beignets. But if you're a close watcher of Anthony Bourdain's various travel series, you'll know another local hot — or more accurately, cold — spot: Hansen's Sno-Bliz. It's arguably the premier place to get a classic New Orleans sno-ball, a dessert treat that's functionally similar to a snow cone (shaved ice with flavored syrup), although some argue that the New Orleans version features softer, more finely shaved ice that soaks up the syrup more effectively.

Bourdain visited the now 86-year-old institution for a New Orleans episode during the second season of his show "A Cook's Tour," which aired in 2003. His episode deliberately skips out on the famed-but-touristy French Quarter (home to many of the city's famed restaurants) in favor of smaller local spots. A sweaty Bourdain visits Hansen's as a way to cool down from the city's notorious heat. He watches as Hansen's staff feed a block of ice into an antique ice-shaving machine that sputters out fluffy mounds of shaved ice. Bourdain opts for a pink lemonade flavor, with house-made lemonade syrup topped off with sweetened condensed milk. Bourdain marvels at the sno-ball's uniqueness, describing it as different from icy desserts like sorbet, granita, ice cream, or Italian ice. "There's something else going on here," he says. He's also a fan of the warm hospitality from founders Mary and Ernest Hansen. They've since passed away, but the store remains firmly within the family.