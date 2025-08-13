The Greatest Restaurant For People Watching Is In New Orleans, According To David Chang

Momofuku founder and chef David Chang has a lot of thoughts when it comes to finding good restaurants — and one of his ideas for finding a great place to eat in a new city is to find a place that both tourists and locals love. One example that fits that bill is famed New Orleans restaurant Galatoire's, in the city's French Quarter — and Chang has a unique take on why it's so special.

On his podcast "The Dave Chang Show," Chang declared the French-Creole restaurant to be the "greatest people watching restaurant." His reason for saying this isn't so much because of the crowd that the 120-year-old restaurant draws — rather, it's due to the design of the dining room. Galatoire's dining room is surrounded by mirrors on its green-tiled walls, allowing you to peek at guests easily. If someone has their back to you and you want to spy on them, no problem: Just look in the mirror. The restaurant's lighting — not too bright, but not too dim — also helps on this front. Chang says it's something he can't do in his own restaurants "because maybe we're just not that cool," but it may also help that Galatoire's is a pretty spacious restaurant, with room for close to 200 guests. Chang's East Village Momofuku location, by comparison, has a much smaller capacity (around 70), with a longer, narrower room that might not allow the same kind of mirror set-up.