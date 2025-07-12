Buffalo Wild Wings' 2010 Vs 2025 Wing Prices Might Make You Tear Up

Inflation has affected many things in our life, one of them being our favorite foods. Unfortunately, grocery store prices continue to remain high. Since 2010, the cost of chicken, the most consumed protein in the country, has been no exception to rising food costs. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a whole fresh chicken has nearly doubled since 2005 — from $1.05 per pound in 2005 to $2.06 in 2025.

It's no surprise that chicken-forward restaurants have had to significantly raise their prices, and that's definitely the case for Buffalo Wild Wings, one of the most popular chicken wing chains in the country. For proof, one savvy Redditor stumbled upon a Buffalo Wild Wings menu from 2010, and we had to rub our eyes to make sure we were seeing the prices clearly.

A visit to Buffalo Wild Wings is certainly much more expensive now than it was in 2010, so much so that you might even consider staying home and making your own batch of buffalo wings instead (which you could make even better with this game-changing trick). But it's not just the chicken wings that have inflated in cost — in fact, it's pretty much everything else, too.