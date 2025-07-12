Buffalo Wild Wings' 2010 Vs 2025 Wing Prices Might Make You Tear Up
Inflation has affected many things in our life, one of them being our favorite foods. Unfortunately, grocery store prices continue to remain high. Since 2010, the cost of chicken, the most consumed protein in the country, has been no exception to rising food costs. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a whole fresh chicken has nearly doubled since 2005 — from $1.05 per pound in 2005 to $2.06 in 2025.
It's no surprise that chicken-forward restaurants have had to significantly raise their prices, and that's definitely the case for Buffalo Wild Wings, one of the most popular chicken wing chains in the country. For proof, one savvy Redditor stumbled upon a Buffalo Wild Wings menu from 2010, and we had to rub our eyes to make sure we were seeing the prices clearly.
A visit to Buffalo Wild Wings is certainly much more expensive now than it was in 2010, so much so that you might even consider staying home and making your own batch of buffalo wings instead (which you could make even better with this game-changing trick). But it's not just the chicken wings that have inflated in cost — in fact, it's pretty much everything else, too.
20 wings for $28?!
Let's break down some of the more dramatic price differences that we see, keeping in mind that costs can vary slightly by location. In 2010, a snack-size traditional wing order cost $5.99. Though the snack-size option doesn't exist now, six of the same wings will set you back $10.99. This upward trend stays the same up to the 20-wing order, which now sells for $28.49 — $8 more than it did in 2010.
Buffalo Wild Wings also offers a wide range of burgers, and inflation hasn't spared them from the more expensive menu costs. In 2010, the chain's burgers ranged from $9.99 up to $11.49. Today, the All-American Cheeseburger is the cheapest option on the menu at $11.99. Almost all of the sides are more expensive now, too. From the simple chips and salsa ($4.29 versus $5.99) to the fried pickles ($6.49 versus $9.99) or the cheese curds ($6.79 versus $11.49), no side is safe from inflation.
Think about this way: For a family of four, with two kids eating off the kids menu, you can easily expect to spend more than $70 after tax and tip. That is, if the family ordered the following: One order of chips and salsa, one All-American Cheeseburger, a ten-count of traditional wings, one order of kids chicken tenders, one kids grilled cheese, and four fountain drinks. And don't even think about adding a beer or a glass of wine! To put it simply, things have changed quite a bit in 15 years.