The Perks Of Shopping At Costco Business Center You Didn't Know About

Who doesn't love Costco? The retail giant provides an incredible variety of goods at approachable prices. Whether it's collectible bourbon offered at a low price or the legendary food court, the store satisfies customer needs in savvy ways. And in addition to the company's standard warehouses — which are accessible to shoppers with a membership — there's also another type of location: the Costco Business Center.

Found in 26 locations in 14 states across the U.S., the difference between Costco Business Centers and Costco warehouses is more than just in name. The two outlets pack in a surprising amount of distinctions — from the products and services on offer to the pricing models. At a Costco Business Center, the already bulk-oriented items are often even larger, increased in size to more commercial proportions. And over 70% of the items for sale can't be found at conventional Costco locations.

While Costco requires paperwork detailing enterprise affiliation to sign up for a business membership, you don't need to jump through any hoops to shop at a Costco Business Center. Thankfully, these warehouses are open to all customers with a Costco membership. So head to a location to discover these incredible perks for a completely unique Costco experience.