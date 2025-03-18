The Perks Of Shopping At Costco Business Center You Didn't Know About
Who doesn't love Costco? The retail giant provides an incredible variety of goods at approachable prices. Whether it's collectible bourbon offered at a low price or the legendary food court, the store satisfies customer needs in savvy ways. And in addition to the company's standard warehouses — which are accessible to shoppers with a membership — there's also another type of location: the Costco Business Center.
Found in 26 locations in 14 states across the U.S., the difference between Costco Business Centers and Costco warehouses is more than just in name. The two outlets pack in a surprising amount of distinctions — from the products and services on offer to the pricing models. At a Costco Business Center, the already bulk-oriented items are often even larger, increased in size to more commercial proportions. And over 70% of the items for sale can't be found at conventional Costco locations.
While Costco requires paperwork detailing enterprise affiliation to sign up for a business membership, you don't need to jump through any hoops to shop at a Costco Business Center. Thankfully, these warehouses are open to all customers with a Costco membership. So head to a location to discover these incredible perks for a completely unique Costco experience.
Purchase unique food products
Walk into a Costco Business Center and discover a completely new array of food items. Pre-packaged snacks like chips, gum, candy, as well as beverages come in more brands than other Costco locations. These food items are available in individually packaged sizes, helping you redistribute based on your needs. And it's easier to stock up on your favorite flavor of certain drinks without having to snag a variety pack, so if you love a specific sparkling water flavor or a difficult-to-find beverage brand, then this is the shop for you.
Just know that such offerings do come with a business-minded approach. There's an expanded selection of flavored syrups and creamers, aiding coffee shops expand their selection. The candy comes in a striking resemblance to the packaged sweets sold at the movie theater. And even the frozen baked goods may appear familiar to what's served at a hotel breakfast. Nevertheless, that's not to say that everyday consumers can't enjoy such products — bring your favorite business's offerings into the home.
Furthermore, there's also a major alteration to the butcher counter. Costco Business Center still comes with high-quality meat offerings, but in an extra-large size. It's common for the store to stock beef primal cuts around 30 pounds in size, as well as whole goats and lambs. So for those ready to foray into more ambitious grilling endeavors, this store fits the bill.
Discover completely new appliances and tobacco
At Costco warehouses, you'll find consumer-oriented appliances like TVs, washing machines, and toys. Meanwhile, Costco Business Center purveys the commercial side of appliances. Walk into the store and discover restaurant-grade dishwashers, ice machines, and burners, as well as niche items like prep tables.
Whether you're looking to restock your commercial kitchen or simply looking for a merchandise-style refrigerator, head to these locations to supply such needs. And don't worry, not all of these available items are on an industrial scale. There are also baking sheets, skillets, and mixing bowls that are extra study and totally appropriate for home use. So long as you manage your shopping expectations going in, you may discover an abundance of hidden gems.
Shop for specialty supplies and at earlier hours
Costco Business Centers might give a new meaning to bulk foods and sell plenty of unique grocery products, but the stores also offer specialty supplies. Most notably, you can shop at one of these locations for all your catering needs. Whether you're planning a wedding, corporate event, or birthday, Business Centers are stocked to help you create and serve large platters of food for dozens at a time. Besides all the fresh and shelf-stable ingredients available, the store carries essential items like napkins, cutlery, tablecloths, and chafing dishes, too. All the while, the prices are a great deal: Think do-it-yourself serving platters for only few dollars a head. So even for a fancy private event, the store is a cost-effective place to shop.
Additionally, Costco Business Center offers different hours of operation — early birds rejoice. In order to help retailers and restaurants restock before they open their doors, these locations open at 7 a.m. six days a week and 8 a.m. on Sundays. This gives you quite a few hours to beat the crowds before the wholesale club's typical 10 a.m. opening time.
And while Costco Business Centers don't generally deliver to residential addresses, they do still offer special deals for all shoppers. Called Savings Events, you can still score discounts on all kinds of products, even niche offerings like a deli slicer. So don't sleep on Costco Business Center; these special locations come with unique perks.