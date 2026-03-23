The 3 Biggest Mistakes Causing Your No-Bake Cheesecake To Not Set

No-bake cheesecakes are the perfect middle ground for an indulgent dessert that skips out on cranking up the heat of the oven. Home bakers should be aware that just because no-bakes are considered to be the easier cheesecake version, it doesn't mean the preparation process is a breeze. You can make a stellar no-bake cheesecake with only three ingredients, but it won't matter what flavors you're looking forward to if the cake doesn't fully set.

The cheesecake-loving community is often split between a baked and non-baked route for a truly delicious dessert — and if you're team no-bake, then a recipe that maintains creaminess, tanginess, and form gives you a shot at impressing guests (and maybe converting some to team no-bake). We searched several recipes to uncover three big mistakes when trying to get your cheesecake to set. Whether it's not paying attention to the filling or getting the crust all wrong, there are some key mistakes worth avoiding the next time you aim to make a no-bake cheesecake that sets perfectly.