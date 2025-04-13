You're Only 3 Ingredients And A Few Minutes Away From The Best No-Bake Cheesecake

Desserts don't have to be complicated to be delicious and this three ingredient no-bake cheesecake is proof of this. A traditional cheesecake calls for cream cheese, sugar, eggs, sour cream, vanilla extract, a graham cracker crust, and lots of time and love. But if you have cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, and a graham cracker crust, you can create this dessert and not even have to turn on an oven.

Cream cheese is the base ingredient of any cheesecake. It's the star of the show that adds the tangy, dense, creamy element that keeps the fork shoveling bite after bite to the mouth. When it is brought to room temperature it's easy to whip and blend with just about anything. This could take about 20 minutes. If you are in a hurry, quickly soften your cream cheese by submerging it in hot water. Once it softens, you will want to use your handheld mixer or blender to get it nice and airy. Just remember you want to start with a brick of unflavored, full-fat cream cheese.