The Flavor-Infusing Trick That Gives A No-Bake Graham Cracker Crust A Warm Nuttiness

A homemade graham cracker crust makes just about any pie or cheesecake sing and comes together in a snap with only a few ingredients. But a quick detour to this crumbly and satisfying base includes browning the butter to really elevate its flavors. Instead of the cinnamon and sugar graham cracker notes taking center stage, the addition of browned butter brings a nutty, warm hug to the party that plays just as well with a no-bake peanut butter pie or orange creamsicle pie as it does with a baked apple pie.

A traditional no-bake graham cracker crust is simply a mixture of crushed graham crackers, sugar, and melted butter. You can easily prep the graham crackers with a quick blitz in a food processor or go the old-fashioned way (and take out some aggression) by putting the graham crackers in a zip-top bag and crushing them with a rolling pin or meat-tenderizing mallet. All that's left to do is add the sugar and melted butter. But take a beat here and brown the butter by swirling it over medium-high heat on the stovetop until it boils. Then reduce the heat and keep stirring until it becomes lightly brown and foamy. This one extra step makes all the difference and can take your crust from vanilla to wow.