How Long To Let Your No-Bake Cheesecake Set In The Fridge
Cheesecake is a serious dessert — indulgent and intense — but the steps to make one can be surprisingly un-intense if you take a no-bake approach, which doesn't even require cranking up the oven. That classic slice of NY-style cheesecake dripping with strawberry compote is a different beast entirely – it is traditionally baked in the oven, which creates a thick, firm texture. But when the cheesecake craving strikes but you don't feel like digging out your springform pan, cracking all those eggs, and turning on the oven, the less-fussy no-bake method delivers that trademark silky, cheesy taste, albeit with a lighter, more mousse-like texture.
The only real trick, outside of following a good recipe, is letting the chill of the refrigerator do the leg work for you. You'll need to be patient for at least six hours, but it's even better if you can chill it overnight to thicken it up. And since a no-bake cheesecake isn't baked, obviously, the texture will be more airy and less firm even after ample time. This means you'll probably need to pop it back in the fridge after slicing rather than let it sit on the countertop, where it will get too soft. On the plus side, this route is essentially foolproof and perfect for the busy baker or anyone who doesn't want to sweat finicky details like a water bath or worrying about cracks in your cheesecake — both of which come with the territory for the baked version.
More is better when it comes to fridge time
If you've found most cheesecakes (and there's a long list of types of cheesecakes) to be too rich or cloyingly sweet for you, this lightened-up version, that still delivers on the cheesecake flavor and experience minus the heft — might be just the one for you. Similarly, if you want cheesecake vibes but are after more of a refreshing, summery treat, enter the cool, no-bake rendition.
After combining your key ingredients — typically cream cheese and other forms of dairy depending on the recipe — like Cool Whip, whipped cream, heavy cream, or sour cream even, plus sugar and vanilla, you'll smooth the filling into the standard graham cracker crust, slide the whole thing into the fridge, and let time do its thing.
Five or six hours should be your absolute minimum, but overnight or even for up to two days sure doesn't hurt – this ensures the dessert will become firmer and your slices will be cleaner the longer it sets (use the warmed-up knife technique for perfect slices). Though time plus super cold temps are the keys, don't attempt to shortcut your way by placing the cheesecake in the freezer, which will compromise the texture, resulting in a gritty, creamy, dreamy, smooth dessert.