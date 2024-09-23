How Long To Let Your No-Bake Cheesecake Set In The Fridge

Cheesecake is a serious dessert — indulgent and intense — but the steps to make one can be surprisingly un-intense if you take a no-bake approach, which doesn't even require cranking up the oven. That classic slice of NY-style cheesecake dripping with strawberry compote is a different beast entirely – it is traditionally baked in the oven, which creates a thick, firm texture. But when the cheesecake craving strikes but you don't feel like digging out your springform pan, cracking all those eggs, and turning on the oven, the less-fussy no-bake method delivers that trademark silky, cheesy taste, albeit with a lighter, more mousse-like texture.

The only real trick, outside of following a good recipe, is letting the chill of the refrigerator do the leg work for you. You'll need to be patient for at least six hours, but it's even better if you can chill it overnight to thicken it up. And since a no-bake cheesecake isn't baked, obviously, the texture will be more airy and less firm even after ample time. This means you'll probably need to pop it back in the fridge after slicing rather than let it sit on the countertop, where it will get too soft. On the plus side, this route is essentially foolproof and perfect for the busy baker or anyone who doesn't want to sweat finicky details like a water bath or worrying about cracks in your cheesecake — both of which come with the territory for the baked version.

