The Best Way To Update Kitchen Cabinets Without Spending A Dime
Let's face it: hiring out for kitchen renovations is a costly process many people can't readily afford. On the flip side, there are plenty of noteworthy DIY methods for enhancing your kitchen space on a budget. For instance, while there may be 13 resourceful ways to update your kitchen cabinets (with no paint), removing cabinet doors to create open shelving is one of the most impactful. Especially if you're looking to give your kitchen a modern look, exposed shelves give you the creative freedom to better organize, and visually curate, the contents of your cabinets more thoughtfully.
To effectively tackle this project, start by deciding which shelves may be easier to use, or more visually appealing, without doors. Common options include the space above your kitchen sink or coffee and tea station, as well as any cabinets above the primary counter space you use to prep food. Once you decide which doors to remove, gather the right supplies for the job. In most cases, a small tarp to collect dust and a conventional screwdriver are all you need. You can also use a battery-powered drill for added efficiency.
First, empty the contents of your cabinets. Then, unscrew the bolts connected to the actual unit as opposed to the bolts in each door. You can always remove these bolts once the selected shelves are unscrewed from the frame and taken down. Once the hard work is done, style and revamp your newly exposed kitchen shelves with a less-is-more approach.
The best way to style and reorganize open kitchen shelves on a budget
Even though you may need to spend some extra time sanding your cabinet frames and filling in residual screw holes, when it comes to styling these new and improved shelves, the process is both creative and enjoyable. To start the reorganization process, remove all your shelves' previous contents, clean the interior, then re-add select items with a clean, minimal approach in mind. For example, space neutral-colored bowls and plates in neat stacks and rehouse any mismatched mugs and glasses in a more enclosed area. You can also use open shelves to style your cookbook collection in rainbow order.
If you're attempting to fill cabinets that previously housed dry goods in bags and boxes, transfer the contents into recyclable glass jars to make a cleaner, more decorative display. You can also use a range of thrifted baskets to house items such as cloth napkins, coasters, and harder-to-store items such as measuring cups and coffee filters. By using what you have, and keeping your space minimal and well-organized, you can make your shelves look revamped and clutter free in no time.
If you have some extra cash, you can further upgrade your kitchen cabinets without paint and use self-adhesive wallpaper. You can also add candles, or one or two small plants, for a more lively finishing touch. All in all, whatever you decide to use, open shelving is one classic kitchen trend that may never go out of style.