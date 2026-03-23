The Best Way To Update Kitchen Cabinets Without Spending A Dime

Let's face it: hiring out for kitchen renovations is a costly process many people can't readily afford. On the flip side, there are plenty of noteworthy DIY methods for enhancing your kitchen space on a budget. For instance, while there may be 13 resourceful ways to update your kitchen cabinets (with no paint), removing cabinet doors to create open shelving is one of the most impactful. Especially if you're looking to give your kitchen a modern look, exposed shelves give you the creative freedom to better organize, and visually curate, the contents of your cabinets more thoughtfully.

To effectively tackle this project, start by deciding which shelves may be easier to use, or more visually appealing, without doors. Common options include the space above your kitchen sink or coffee and tea station, as well as any cabinets above the primary counter space you use to prep food. Once you decide which doors to remove, gather the right supplies for the job. In most cases, a small tarp to collect dust and a conventional screwdriver are all you need. You can also use a battery-powered drill for added efficiency.

First, empty the contents of your cabinets. Then, unscrew the bolts connected to the actual unit as opposed to the bolts in each door. You can always remove these bolts once the selected shelves are unscrewed from the frame and taken down. Once the hard work is done, style and revamp your newly exposed kitchen shelves with a less-is-more approach.