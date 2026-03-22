Why Shoppers Love Ikea's $2 Dish Drainer

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If you have a smaller-sized kitchen, you may find that you don't have a great spot to dry dishes without taking up the whole counter space. That's why Ikea shoppers are praising the Stämling dish drainer — an unassuming gadget that makes a big difference when doing dishes in a compact space.

The Stämling dish drainer can fit plates, glasses, mugs, and cutlery, and it has a tray at the bottom that collects drained water but keeps it out of contact with freshly-washed dishes. The drainers are stackable, which means you'll save cabinet and counter space when they're not in use. With a length of 19 inches and width of 6 inches, its compact footprint is a game changer in tight quarters like a dorm, studio apartment, RV, or tiny home. It's also perfect for those kitchen items you should never put in the dishwasher. But one real draw to this dish drainer is the unbeatable price tag. At only $1.99, the cost is practically unbeatable for its usefulness. You don't even have to use it just for dishes; some buyers use it for water bottles and blender parts. "Looks nice, sturdy, and gets the job done. Works great in a studio apartment. Can hold meal dishes for 1-2 people," says a buyer.