Why Shoppers Love Ikea's $2 Dish Drainer
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If you have a smaller-sized kitchen, you may find that you don't have a great spot to dry dishes without taking up the whole counter space. That's why Ikea shoppers are praising the Stämling dish drainer — an unassuming gadget that makes a big difference when doing dishes in a compact space.
The Stämling dish drainer can fit plates, glasses, mugs, and cutlery, and it has a tray at the bottom that collects drained water but keeps it out of contact with freshly-washed dishes. The drainers are stackable, which means you'll save cabinet and counter space when they're not in use. With a length of 19 inches and width of 6 inches, its compact footprint is a game changer in tight quarters like a dorm, studio apartment, RV, or tiny home. It's also perfect for those kitchen items you should never put in the dishwasher. But one real draw to this dish drainer is the unbeatable price tag. At only $1.99, the cost is practically unbeatable for its usefulness. You don't even have to use it just for dishes; some buyers use it for water bottles and blender parts. "Looks nice, sturdy, and gets the job done. Works great in a studio apartment. Can hold meal dishes for 1-2 people," says a buyer.
Is the Stämling dish drainer worth it?
While a lot of shoppers sing the Stämling dish drainer's praises, you can't please everyone with a $2 item. Some shoppers complain about the missing drainage holes. "Since wet items hang over the edges and drip, the drainer must be placed either in the sink or on a mat," wrote one buyer in a review on the Ikea product page. "It holds standing water and gets crusty." Additionally, what makes the drainer great for small spaces makes it a less than ideal choice for families, as buyers say it typically only holds dishes for one to two people.
To make the Stämling dish drainer more useful, you could consider adding the folding Rinning dish drying mat, which is $5.99, and placing it under the drainer to hold any water drips. Or, if you're willing to spend a little more, the Kitsure Dish Drying Rack is under $20. Not only can the Kitsure rack sit on the counter, but it also fits over most sinks, saving you even more counter space. You can also totally DIY a dish drying rack for your kitchen, but ultimately, for $2, it's hard to complain too much about the Stämling dish drainer. Considering how much a new dishwasher costs, adding this to your kitchen is basically a no-brainer if you need a compact way to dry a few dishes in a small space.