You Can Totally DIY A Dish Drying Rack For Your Kitchen With These Dollar Tree Finds

There are plenty of items that are easy to remember as must-have kitchen tools when you're moving in somewhere new: towels, a toaster, a coffee pot, and so on. But certain things fall by the wayside — like, say, an actual dish drying rack. If you forgot to add this to your initial supply list, are tired of your kitchen countertop dripping with water, and don't quite feel up to splurging on a fancy drying rack, we've got your back: DIY one instead for less than $5 with some basic Dollar Tree finds.

The idea, shared by @dollar_diva on TikTok, is simple: Using zip ties or hot glue, connect small wire baskets and stackable shelves to create a customizable rack with slots for plates, cups, and silverware to air dry next to your sink. There's a lot of leeway for you to modify it to your needs, shaping it to fit your space and adding pockets for items that you frequently use. You can make it perfectly tall enough for the height of your drinking glasses, for example, or add a slot for your cutting board. Have fun with the craft, and feel free to experiment — after all, if you make a mistake, you're approximately $1.50 away from the supplies you need to try again.