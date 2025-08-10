You Can Totally DIY A Dish Drying Rack For Your Kitchen With These Dollar Tree Finds
There are plenty of items that are easy to remember as must-have kitchen tools when you're moving in somewhere new: towels, a toaster, a coffee pot, and so on. But certain things fall by the wayside — like, say, an actual dish drying rack. If you forgot to add this to your initial supply list, are tired of your kitchen countertop dripping with water, and don't quite feel up to splurging on a fancy drying rack, we've got your back: DIY one instead for less than $5 with some basic Dollar Tree finds.
The idea, shared by @dollar_diva on TikTok, is simple: Using zip ties or hot glue, connect small wire baskets and stackable shelves to create a customizable rack with slots for plates, cups, and silverware to air dry next to your sink. There's a lot of leeway for you to modify it to your needs, shaping it to fit your space and adding pockets for items that you frequently use. You can make it perfectly tall enough for the height of your drinking glasses, for example, or add a slot for your cutting board. Have fun with the craft, and feel free to experiment — after all, if you make a mistake, you're approximately $1.50 away from the supplies you need to try again.
@dollar_diva
Inspiration for your perfect dish rack
The possibilities are pretty endless when constructing your perfect dish drying rack, but we're here to offer a few basic ideas. The simplest version of this DIY involves taking just a wire shelf and a wire file organizer or letter sorter and zip-tying or hot gluing them together. This way, the slots where files would typically go can instead be used to rest dishes on. But beyond that, attaching one of Dollar Tree's wire baskets or plastic pencil organizers can also be a great way to hold drying silverware or kitchen utensils, like whisks or wooden spoons. And if you get really good at this hack? You can build another one to help store your container lids in a clutter-free way. Dollar Tree even has some silver and gold options if you want to make sure it fits your kitchen's aesthetic. Just don't forget to clean your new dish rack periodically to avoid a mold colony to take up residence in the moist environment.
Speaking of avoiding moisture, make sure you set your dish drying rack on top of a towel or drying pad so that the water dripping down from your dishes is absorbed. If you have a large sink with two sides, set your drying rack down on one side of the sink while you're using it so that the water can drain straight back into the pipes.