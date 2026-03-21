The 3-Ingredient Cocktail That Tastes Like Summer In A Glass
Some classic tipples have been signaling the arrival of summer for as long as anyone can seem to remember. The history of frozen cocktails, for example, may stretch back as far as Mesopotamia. And whether they're blended, up, on the rocks, or served in sundry, flavored forms, margaritas have also long been known for ushering in the warmer season. Although a bit more recent, plenty of people count those brief three calendar months in rosé days, as well. But that doesn't mean you can't raise a glass of something a little more novel to the incoming SPF, beach trips, and those funny little handheld electric fans.
Teqronis are what you need for a one-two punch of sippable sunshine that lands a little lighter. This drink is a play on another summertime staple, the negroni. It swaps gin and Campari with tequila and Aperol. A lot of that relative levity is thanks to the Aperol, which is a bit less viscous than Campari. That, plus the wide variety of different tequila types and brands can affect a libation, resulting in a notably different finish than its inspiration point. Depending on which agave-based tequila you choose, your teqroni might taste a little earthier, more fruit forward, or even sweeter than the standard negronis you might be used to.
Making negroni-inspired teqronis at home
If you're ordering at a bar or restaurant, it might be easier to just ask for something like a "tequila negroni." At home, however, you can call this whatever you wish. You'll be off to a good start with negroni's standard vermouth, plus the newly introduced Aperol. Though both would be plenty tasty in this application, you might want to use blanco tequila in favor of gold, as the former's translucence ensures a nice, bright color saturation in the finished drink. In an even exchange, pour an ounce each of vermouth, Aperol, and tequila right into a rocks glass or a cocktail shaker, stir with ice to combine, garnish with a twist of orange zest, and serve.
That orange zest, along with teqroni's ruby hue, is a big clue the drink is fairly close in concept to the negroni. You can also use a whole orange slice or wheel to evoke another classic summertime icon, an Aperol spritz. Grapefruit is also an appropriate note to pair with tequila, like for making the paloma, while staying in the same flavor family.