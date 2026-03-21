The 3-Ingredient Cocktail That Tastes Like Summer In A Glass

Some classic tipples have been signaling the arrival of summer for as long as anyone can seem to remember. The history of frozen cocktails, for example, may stretch back as far as Mesopotamia. And whether they're blended, up, on the rocks, or served in sundry, flavored forms, margaritas have also long been known for ushering in the warmer season. Although a bit more recent, plenty of people count those brief three calendar months in rosé days, as well. But that doesn't mean you can't raise a glass of something a little more novel to the incoming SPF, beach trips, and those funny little handheld electric fans.

Teqronis are what you need for a one-two punch of sippable sunshine that lands a little lighter. This drink is a play on another summertime staple, the negroni. It swaps gin and Campari with tequila and Aperol. A lot of that relative levity is thanks to the Aperol, which is a bit less viscous than Campari. That, plus the wide variety of different tequila types and brands can affect a libation, resulting in a notably different finish than its inspiration point. Depending on which agave-based tequila you choose, your teqroni might taste a little earthier, more fruit forward, or even sweeter than the standard negronis you might be used to.