The Texas Roadhouse Steak Order That Gets You A Savory, Crispy Crust Every Time

Texas Roadhouse serves up savory steaks at prices that keep customers coming back. It's even the United States' largest casual dining chain, ousting Olive Garden from the top spot. Part of that could be because customers can request specifications that might not always be available at other restaurants. For example, if you're looking for a crispy, Pittsburgh-style steak, all you have to do is ask.

If you've ever heard of black and blue steak, then you already know about Pittsburgh style. The terms are synonymous, and mean the steak is charred on the outside but remains rare on the inside. The steak is seasoned, then cooked on extremely high heat for a short amount of time, giving the outside an ultra-crispy crust while keeping the center red and cool. TikTok user @renereocooks says Texas Roadhouse is able to do it: "Any time I go to Texas Roadhouse, I always get my steak Pittsburgh-style, which gives it a really salty, crispy, hard crust." The user also said they're able to get the steak cooked medium-rare, which is warmer than the usual Pittsburgh style.