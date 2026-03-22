The Texas Roadhouse Steak Order That Gets You A Savory, Crispy Crust Every Time
Texas Roadhouse serves up savory steaks at prices that keep customers coming back. It's even the United States' largest casual dining chain, ousting Olive Garden from the top spot. Part of that could be because customers can request specifications that might not always be available at other restaurants. For example, if you're looking for a crispy, Pittsburgh-style steak, all you have to do is ask.
If you've ever heard of black and blue steak, then you already know about Pittsburgh style. The terms are synonymous, and mean the steak is charred on the outside but remains rare on the inside. The steak is seasoned, then cooked on extremely high heat for a short amount of time, giving the outside an ultra-crispy crust while keeping the center red and cool. TikTok user @renereocooks says Texas Roadhouse is able to do it: "Any time I go to Texas Roadhouse, I always get my steak Pittsburgh-style, which gives it a really salty, crispy, hard crust." The user also said they're able to get the steak cooked medium-rare, which is warmer than the usual Pittsburgh style.
The best steaks to order Pittsburgh style
Texas Roadhouse lets guests choose the specific steak they want cooked from a glass case of beef, meaning it's truly cooked to order. The good news is that just about any steak works for this method, though a thicker-cut steak, such as filet mignon, is best. The thickness ensures the exterior gets a crispy coating, but the heat doesn't penetrate far enough to cook the interior much, if at all. If you order a thinner steak seared on high heat, the interior might end up cooked slightly more. This could be how the TikTok user was able to get a medium-rare steak.
Ribeye, sirloin, and strip steak are also good options. Texas Roadhouse offers each one, so you can order the cut that best fits your taste and budget. If you want to cook a Pittsburgh-style steak at home, you can also get away with using flank steak or skirt steak. Just make sure the steak is seasoned with salt and pepper and oiled before cooking to help get the best crust possible.