What Exactly Is Black And Blue Steak?

If someone asks you for your preferred steak, there isn't always a one-size-fits-all answer. Steak is an overarching term for a wide range of cuts (including some cuts you shouldn't buy and others you should), many of which are used and prepared in different ways for different dishes. Most steak cuts are commonly cooked to medium-rare or medium, but some people prefer it cooked more, and others less.

If you ever hear someone ask for a "black and blue" steak, it just means they want its exterior seared, and nothing else. It's among the rarest ways to cook a cut of steak, and it's sometimes referred to as Pittsburgh style. The "black" part of the term references the exterior sear. It's more of a char; the steak is cooked quickly on extremely high heat, and flipped quickly so that all sides get an even char. But it's removed before the center has a chance to cook, which is where the "blue" term comes in; when raw meat is freshest, it almost looks blue in appearance.