What Exactly Is Black And Blue Steak?
If someone asks you for your preferred steak, there isn't always a one-size-fits-all answer. Steak is an overarching term for a wide range of cuts (including some cuts you shouldn't buy and others you should), many of which are used and prepared in different ways for different dishes. Most steak cuts are commonly cooked to medium-rare or medium, but some people prefer it cooked more, and others less.
If you ever hear someone ask for a "black and blue" steak, it just means they want its exterior seared, and nothing else. It's among the rarest ways to cook a cut of steak, and it's sometimes referred to as Pittsburgh style. The "black" part of the term references the exterior sear. It's more of a char; the steak is cooked quickly on extremely high heat, and flipped quickly so that all sides get an even char. But it's removed before the center has a chance to cook, which is where the "blue" term comes in; when raw meat is freshest, it almost looks blue in appearance.
Are black and blue steaks safe to eat?
So much of a black and blue steak is left uncooked, it begs the question of whether it's actually safe to consume. The short is answer is that it's generally safe, with some exceptions. Steak cuts can sometimes harbor dangerous bacteria on their surface, such as E. coli, which can make you sick if ingested. But the high-heat sear on a black and blue steak chars the steak enough to kill any of that surface bacteria. Just make sure you sear all sides of steak; don't make the common steak-making mistake of only cooking the top and bottom, which could leave living bacteria on the steak's sides. If you order the steak at a restaurant, the chef should know to do this (and it might taste better than what you cook at home).
However, it's impossible to say that it's entirely safe because of the risk that some surface bacteria might have gotten to the steak's interior. If you're ordering one at a restaurant or cooking one at home, it helps to know exactly where the beef is coming from; ensure you're only consuming a high-quality cut that was properly handled.