Make A Whole Pot Of Coffee Taste Better By Using A Pantry Staple You Already Own

For many of us, starting the day without a cup of coffee (or three) is almost unfathomable. While going out for a frothy, syrupy, whipped concoction may be alluring on occasion, the daily grind is likely fueled by a good old cup of joe. But what if you could easily, and inexpensively, give your morning coffee a hint of flavor and luxury? Magic, you say? It's actually just a splash of vanilla extract in your coffee pot, along with your favorite top-rated beans.

A concentrated liquid made from soaking vanilla beans in a mixture of water and alcohol over a long period of time, vanilla extract has a gentle, soothing scent that many associate with the smell of freshly baked goods. The sweet, warming notes of vanilla also pair extremely well with coffee. Depending on your beans, coffee can have a sharp or slightly bitter finish, and vanilla mellows out the equation. By adding a bit of vanilla extract to taste (always opt for real vanilla and not imitation), you set yourself up for a little dose of calming self-care along with your hit of caffeine. For a primo pot every time, follow Alton Brown's top coffee brewing tips, including grinding the beans right before brewing, using filtered water, and following the golden ratio.