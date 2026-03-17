Ordering A Skinny Margarita Doesn't Change The Drink As Much As You Think

Margaritas are tasty in the moment, but the sugary drink may not have you feeling so great the next day. While it may seem like a simple recipe, margaritas are packed with sugar from the orange liqueur, sour mix, and sweeteners many bars use in their drinks. Luckily, skinny margaritas exist, which contain less sugar if you're looking for a less-sweet version of the classic drink. However, while these may seem like a great option for a night out, the difference between a skinny margarita and a classic one isn't all that much.

A classic margarita recipe can vary from place to place, but the main ingredients include tequila, lime juice or sour mix, some kind of orange liqueur, such as triple sec, and simple syrup. The main difference in a skinny margarita involves swapping out the triple sec or Grand Marnier for orange juice, or simply using less of the orange liqueur in the drink. Agave may also be used as a substitute for simple syrup. However, there are many places that may already use lime juice or agave in their margarita, so the only key difference ends up being the use of triple sec. Since there are many ways to achieve the skinny margarita, it may be worth checking with your bartender to actually know what's being put in your drink.