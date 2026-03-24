The Atlanta Spot All Seafood Lovers Should Try At Least Once

Seafood dishes have always been at the forefront of the culinary world. If you're in Atlanta, a local fixture should be all you need to satisfy your craving: Fishmonger. It earned a shining accolade as a Michelin Bib Gourmand spot, mostly for its blackened grouper sandwich. The crowd favorite is crafted with well-rounded complexity and a vibrant surprise from Florida sauce. The handheld feast is also loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickled peppers, and herb salad, which are all nestled in a buttery toasted bun. Each bite allows the perfectly seasoned fish to shine without being over the top, but the real kicker is the succulent center and fine crisp of the exterior. Anyone with tastebuds will most likely enjoy it.

Fishmonger's unassuming facade adds to its charm, and if you're just taking an innocent stroll in the neighborhood, it can be easy to miss. It has a limited number of seats, but with patience and perseverance when the lines are long, you'll be able to fully enjoy its short and sweet menu. Surprisingly, even with limited room for dining, Fishmonger managed to create a space that combines a fish market and restaurant, so you get the best of both worlds. There's even a raw bar for oyster fans, which customers highlighted for its freshness. If you find yourself with only 24 hours to eat in Atlanta, you should try Fishmonger's at least once, but you might find yourself wanting to return for more.