Whatever Happened To The Southern Gem, K&W Cafeteria?

For years, K&W Cafeteria was an institution in the Southeastern U.S., with 35 locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia, where folks could get a tasty Southern meal at an affordable price. What had begun as a single segregated location in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, had, over the years, grown into a family-run empire where people of all colors and creeds would gather. But then, in December 2025, the chain suddenly shuttered. While the cafeteria's death knell seemed abrupt, it had actually been a somewhat slow decline. By the time of the cafeteria's closing, there were only 10 locations left.

Decades before its demise, restaurateur Grady Allred transformed K&W into a regional cafeteria chain, buying out his partners in 1941 and expanding into nearby states. At the time of his death in 1983, there were 16 locations. His family continued to control the business after Allred's death, but changing consumer tastes, the aging of its customers, and the rise of fast-casaul restaurants helped edge out this older style of eatery. The COVID-19 pandemic helped bring the final blow to K&W Cafeteria, and it joined other defunct restaurant chains, such as Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse.