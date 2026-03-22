Whatever Happened To The Southern Gem, K&W Cafeteria?
For years, K&W Cafeteria was an institution in the Southeastern U.S., with 35 locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia, where folks could get a tasty Southern meal at an affordable price. What had begun as a single segregated location in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, had, over the years, grown into a family-run empire where people of all colors and creeds would gather. But then, in December 2025, the chain suddenly shuttered. While the cafeteria's death knell seemed abrupt, it had actually been a somewhat slow decline. By the time of the cafeteria's closing, there were only 10 locations left.
Decades before its demise, restaurateur Grady Allred transformed K&W into a regional cafeteria chain, buying out his partners in 1941 and expanding into nearby states. At the time of his death in 1983, there were 16 locations. His family continued to control the business after Allred's death, but changing consumer tastes, the aging of its customers, and the rise of fast-casaul restaurants helped edge out this older style of eatery. The COVID-19 pandemic helped bring the final blow to K&W Cafeteria, and it joined other defunct restaurant chains, such as Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse.
From changing the name to changing ownership
What started in 1927 as the Carolinian Coffee Shop in Winston-Salem would, by 1935, under the ownership of three Wilson brothers (Thomas, Kenneth, and William) and their brother-in-law, T. K. Knight, become K&W Restaurant. An advertisement in the April 7, 1935 edition of the Winston-Salem Journal announced the Carolinian was "no more" and would soon be known as K&W (named after Knight and the Wilsons). It was Grady Allred, an employee hired that same year, who would go on to transform the business into both a chain and a cafeteria-style restaurant in the 1950s. At the time, cafeterias, which were once found in many department stores, were popular.
In 1964, with the passage of the federal Civil Rights Act, K&W Cafeteria was forced to desegregate, but continued to grow before its slow decline. In early 2020, K&W Cafeteria filed for bankruptcy protection. While some restaurant chains, such as Friendly's, have beaten bankruptcy, K&W Cafeteria wasn't so lucky. While it did come out the other end, it was a much smaller operation. Two years later, Falcon Holdings, which owns the Piccadilly Cafeteria chain, bought the company. It closed K&W Cafeteria for good at the end of 2025.