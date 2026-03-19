The Canned Soup To Buy If You Love Olive Garden's Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Olive Garden may be a chain restaurant, but it has some seriously delicious meals on its menu. While you may be venturing there for a tasty bowl of pasta, Olive Garden's soups are not to be overlooked. One of the restaurant's notably great soups is its chicken and gnocchi soup– so much so that you can even find copycat recipes for it online. Olive Garden does allow you to order a family-style serving of its soups, or even an entire gallon that feeds up to 12 people, but there's a grocery store brand that sells a dupe of this delicious dish. Rao's Chicken and Gnocchi Soup will give you the Olive Garden taste in the comfort of your home.
The Olive Garden soup has a cream base with roasted chicken, spinach, and soft gnocchi throughout. Rao's version of this soup has a similar ingredient list, as well as carrots, celery, and onions. You can find a can of this soup at Walmart for just around $4, whereas a bowl at Olive Garden will run you anywhere from $8.50 to $11.50 depending on your location. Of course, the soup fresh from the restaurant's kitchen may taste better than from a jar, but Rao's soup is worth stocking up on if this meal is your go-to.
What do shoppers say about Rao's chicken and gnocchi soup?
Rao's may look and sound like a dupe for Olive Garden's chicken and gnocchi, but the verdict is in the taste. In terms of the flavor of Rao's, fans of this soup on social media say it's a delicious comfort meal with healthy ingredients. Many shoppers say the soup is a close copycat to Olive Garden's, although it may not be an exact replica. When it comes to freshness, many complain a canned or jarred version doesn't do the Olive Garden soup justice. However, many claim it's a great alternative, offering a rich flavor that is well-seasoned, and gnocchi that is nice and pillowy. If you're looking for an identical soup to Olive Garden's, Rao's comes close, but shoppers suggest your best bet is following a homemade recipe.
While the Rao's brand is typically pricier compared to others, the flavor makes up for the cost. Many customers say this brand is the best when it comes to canned soups and offers the closest thing to a homemade version. Rao's chicken and gnocchi soup just might be the closest you'll get to Olive Garden's without the hassle of making it from scratch.