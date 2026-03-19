The Canned Soup To Buy If You Love Olive Garden's Chicken Gnocchi Soup

Olive Garden may be a chain restaurant, but it has some seriously delicious meals on its menu. While you may be venturing there for a tasty bowl of pasta, Olive Garden's soups are not to be overlooked. One of the restaurant's notably great soups is its chicken and gnocchi soup– so much so that you can even find copycat recipes for it online. Olive Garden does allow you to order a family-style serving of its soups, or even an entire gallon that feeds up to 12 people, but there's a grocery store brand that sells a dupe of this delicious dish. Rao's Chicken and Gnocchi Soup will give you the Olive Garden taste in the comfort of your home.

The Olive Garden soup has a cream base with roasted chicken, spinach, and soft gnocchi throughout. Rao's version of this soup has a similar ingredient list, as well as carrots, celery, and onions. You can find a can of this soup at Walmart for just around $4, whereas a bowl at Olive Garden will run you anywhere from $8.50 to $11.50 depending on your location. Of course, the soup fresh from the restaurant's kitchen may taste better than from a jar, but Rao's soup is worth stocking up on if this meal is your go-to.