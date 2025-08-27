Why Rao's Sauce Is So Expensive Compared To Other Brands

Sometimes it feels like half of your grocery shopping trip is spent comparing prices of the items. For the most part, name brands are considered pricey while in-house store brands are considered cheap — just browse the jarred tomato sauce section. You'll see jars priced anywhere from $2 to $8, and you might snag a good deal if you spot a sale. Rao's sauces are almost always going to be pricier than most other brands, selling for around $7 per 24-ounce jar. The reason it's more expensive is a combination of name recognition and better-quality ingredients.

The Rao's name has been producing food products since 1886, when Italian-born Charles Rao immigrated to New York City and opened a tavern. More than a century later, Rao's began packaging its sauce because people wanted to dine at the restaurant but couldn't get a reservation. This brought the iconic New York City Rao's sauce right into people's kitchens with a line called "Rao's Homemade," and as an avid sauce lover, you'll be able to taste the difference in quality between Rao's and other store-bought brands. Plus, it's one of the highest-ranked marinara sauces on Chowhound's list.