Why Irish Bacon Looks Raw Even When It's Fully Cooked

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Bacon lovers can agree on one thing: it's a culinary gift. But not even bacon lovers are always aware of how many different kinds there are, or how different they can be. Irish bacon is a great example. If you haven't heard of it, you may know it by another name it commonly goes by: back bacon. In Ireland, it's also known as "rashers." It's not the most common bacon in America, quite possibly because of the high price — Donnelly Irish Back Bacon can go for as much as $25 per pound, for example.

Irish bacon is taken from the back portion of the pig, where the meat is leaner. It's typically roundish, with a strip of fat for flavor rather than peppered throughout with fat. While it's served fully cooked, it isn't served crispy like American bacon often is. For anyone who grew up with the fatty, pork belly-based bacon Americans are used to, this difference in appearances might lead you to think that Irish bacon, when cooked, is more on the raw side than the cooked side.