Borrow An Ingredient From Your Bar Cart For Moister Cakes

No matter the occasion, you can't go wrong with cake. From wedding cakes to birthday cakes (a tradition that began with the ancient Romans), the frosted and fluffy dessert is fit for all sorts of special celebrations. However, baking one from scratch is a bit complicated. Achieving a soft, moist texture can be tricky for even the most experienced bakers. As it turns out, a lot can go wrong when making a cake. Accidentally over-mixing the batter can result in a dense crumb structure while baking it for too long can dry it out. Even a dark pan can mess up your carefully calculated math, causing cake batter to heat too quickly or unevenly. Fortunately, there's a special technique you can use to add moisture to cakes after they come out of the oven, taking your dessert from dry to delectable.

From mayonnaise to buttermilk, there are lots of different hacks and ingredient swaps for improving boxed cake mix and scratch-made batters alike. But the simplest secret to moister cakes can be found in your bar cart. Often used to sweeten cocktails, simple syrup can serve as a baker's saving grace when dealing with a dry crumb. In the context of cake-making, bakers can brush the liquid onto each layer to achieve a perfectly moist texture.

While many ingredients can be used for both bartending and baking, simple syrup won't add a boozy twist to your desserts. Plus, it shouldn't impact a cake's flavor or sweetness — unless you want it to.