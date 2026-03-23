Why You Should Avoid This Common Sugar Alternative (It Might Not Be As Safe As You Think)

If you're keeping an eye on your calories or simply trying to eat healthier, there's a good chance you've got your eye on the amount of sugar you ingest each day. Artificial sweeteners have an interesting history, and they can be an appealing choice if you want to enjoy the taste of something sweet without actually having sugar, but you might want to think twice before swapping a sugar alternative for the real stuff. One sugar substitute — erythritol — is pretty common, but research suggests that it might not be the safest choice.

Erythritol is a sugar alcohol. Sugar alcohols aren't actually sugar, and they don't contain ethanol, the type of alcohol that's in beer, wine, and liquor, so the name is a little misleading. Erythritol (and other sugar alcohols, like xylitol) is commonly used as a low-calorie sweetener. You're likely to find it in sodas and candies, and even on the ingredients lists of some coffee creamers, but you may want to think twice before consuming this sweetener.

Consumption of erythritol was linked to cardiovascular events like heart attacks and stroke, according to research. Studies indicated that erythritol may promote blood clotting, which can increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke. On a much less serious note, some people also find that erythritol just doesn't taste great. It can have an overwhelming aftertaste, as we found out while tasting a particularly awful, supposedly health conscious $8 coffee ice cream.