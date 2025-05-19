We Almost Couldn't Believe How Awful This $8 Coffee Ice Cream Tasted

If you're going to spend $8 on a pint of ice cream, it better be amazing. When Chowhound tried 13 coffee-flavored ice creams to find our favorite, one of the more expensive options was our least favorite. Unfortunately, the $8 Planet Based Foods Dairy-Free Coffee Chip Frozen Dessert came in dead last.

It's easy to jump to conclusions and blame the poor flavor on this ice cream being dairy-free — it's not even called ice cream, but a "frozen dessert." However, our taste testers specifically reported that, "It's not bad because it's plant-based ... it's just bad." Valid. Ice cream should be sweet and creamy, something that many dairy-free ice creams are, but the Planet Based Foods pint did not meet this bare minimum. The texture was icy, and the flavor tasted watered down with little sweetness. The tasters also noticed an overpowering, artificial flavor of erythritol.

What Planet Based Foods Coffee Chip does have going for it is its use of organic and nutritious ingredients. All of the ingredients are organic, and the pint of frozen dessert is dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and approved for vegans. The first ingredient is hemp milk — while this is a nutritious, protein-rich dairy alternative, it simply may not bring enough creaminess to something like ice cream.