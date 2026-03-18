Classic Mission-Style Burritos Can Be Devoured At This Award-Winning San Francisco Spot
Named for the district of San Francisco where they originated, Mission-style burritos are one of the many kinds of burritos you can find throughout Mexico and the U.S. They're massive, wrapped in aluminum foil, and loaded with avocado, meat, pico de gallo (not salsa, mind you — there's a difference), salsa verde, and more. Nowadays, you can find Mission-style burritos across the country; even Chipotle owes its existence to the San Francisco icon. But for a taste of the Mission burrito at its best, you'll need to head to San Francisco to snag an original. Located in the heart of the Mission District, La Taqueria, a 2017 James Beard America's Classic award winner, is known for serving up foil-wrapped perfection.
The restaurant got its start in 1973, and has been serving locals and tourists alike for the past half-century. Founder Miguel Jara built La Taqueria from the ground up without a lick of training. He had a passion for Mexican food, a mom who was willing to provide hands-on help, and serious dedication. Jara isn't so concerned with the technical definition of a Mission-style burrito, though. He grew up in Tijuana, Mexico, and simply tried to replicate the kind of food he loved — the kind of food that reminded him of home — at La Taqueria.
What reviewers say about La Taqueria, and what you can expect on your first visit
The powers that be over at the James Beard Foundation aren't the only ones singing the praises of Miguel Jara and the rest of the team at La Taqueria. Reviewers love all varieties of burritos at the restaurant, and get especially jazzed about the fresh salsa and green sauce that's available on each table inside the restaurant. Burritos aren't the only beloved items on the menu, however. Tacos, quesadillas and chips are also fantastic, and many say that the portions are generous.
When you head to La Taqueria, you can expect seriously fresh food. Jara and his crew cook twice a day to ensure customers eat their food right when it's done cooking. You can also expect to wait a bit — according to customers on Reddit, you may need to stand in line for 20 minutes or so before you can order, and some suggest calling ahead so that your food will be ready when you get there. The restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, so be sure to plan accordingly so you're not left standing outside the shop in burrito-less disappointment. When you visit La Taqueria, you might even get lucky enough to meet Jara himself. While the founder isn't in the restaurant every day, he still pops in to say hello and chat with customers.