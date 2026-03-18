Classic Mission-Style Burritos Can Be Devoured At This Award-Winning San Francisco Spot

The powers that be over at the James Beard Foundation aren't the only ones singing the praises of Miguel Jara and the rest of the team at La Taqueria. Reviewers love all varieties of burritos at the restaurant, and get especially jazzed about the fresh salsa and green sauce that's available on each table inside the restaurant. Burritos aren't the only beloved items on the menu, however. Tacos, quesadillas and chips are also fantastic, and many say that the portions are generous.

When you head to La Taqueria, you can expect seriously fresh food. Jara and his crew cook twice a day to ensure customers eat their food right when it's done cooking. You can also expect to wait a bit — according to customers on Reddit, you may need to stand in line for 20 minutes or so before you can order, and some suggest calling ahead so that your food will be ready when you get there. The restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, so be sure to plan accordingly so you're not left standing outside the shop in burrito-less disappointment. When you visit La Taqueria, you might even get lucky enough to meet Jara himself. While the founder isn't in the restaurant every day, he still pops in to say hello and chat with customers.