In-N-Out's Secret Menu Root Beer Float Is Unlike The Others For This Reason
These days, secret menu items have become just as popular as standard menu items at many fast-casual and fast food restaurants. You can make a bunch of secret menu items at McDonald's from an apple pie shake to a surf and turf sandwich, Burger King's secret menu includes a BK BLT, and In-N-Out's secret menu options are about as extensive as the chain's actual menu. It even includes an extra-special root beer float that sets itself apart from the rest thanks to its blended texture.
The secret to In-N-Out's fan-favorite float? The root beer is combined with a vanilla milkshake. Most root beer floats are made by pouring fizzy root beer into a glass, then topping the soda with a few scoops of vanilla ice cream. You might add some extras, such as a little chocolate syrup or a caramel drizzle, but at its core, the root beer float is pretty simple. In-N-Out's version isn't one you scoop with a spoon, though. Since the root beer is blended into a vanilla milkshake, the result is a float that you sip instead. While it's not available on In-N-Out's standard menu, if you ask nicely, you should be able to get it with any order.
Why In-N-Out's root beer float receives mixed reviews
It's certainly worth trying the root beer float, and Chowhound ranked it as one of In-N-Out's best secret menu items. One user on a r/innout Reddit thread said the drink has been "a game changer" for their In-N-Out orders. However, a few people have criticized the secret menu item based on how it's made. "They're always hit or miss when I order them. They seldomly get the ratio right," one person commented. Another user noted that the drink's quality varies depending on how the two ingredients are combined; if the root beer is poured into the shake slowly, then it comes out delicious, but if it's blended right in alongside the milkshake, it becomes mostly foam.
A few self-proclaimed employees commented on the thread as well to express their own thoughts on preparing the treat. One person said they "take full pride in every float" they make, while another said the floats are "hard to make" but that they'll always say yes if someone asks. It seems that the outcome of the treat might depend on who is making it, so should you find yourself with an overly foamy root beer float, it could still be worth reordering one next time you go.