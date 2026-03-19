In-N-Out's Secret Menu Root Beer Float Is Unlike The Others For This Reason

It's certainly worth trying the root beer float, and Chowhound ranked it as one of In-N-Out's best secret menu items. One user on a r/innout Reddit thread said the drink has been "a game changer" for their In-N-Out orders. However, a few people have criticized the secret menu item based on how it's made. "They're always hit or miss when I order them. They seldomly get the ratio right," one person commented. Another user noted that the drink's quality varies depending on how the two ingredients are combined; if the root beer is poured into the shake slowly, then it comes out delicious, but if it's blended right in alongside the milkshake, it becomes mostly foam.

A few self-proclaimed employees commented on the thread as well to express their own thoughts on preparing the treat. One person said they "take full pride in every float" they make, while another said the floats are "hard to make" but that they'll always say yes if someone asks. It seems that the outcome of the treat might depend on who is making it, so should you find yourself with an overly foamy root beer float, it could still be worth reordering one next time you go.