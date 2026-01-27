6 Seasonings You Should Be Using On Frozen French Fries

Frozen french fries can be just as appetizing as your favorite fast food version with a little knowledge of the best seasonings to keep near (and how to make them work their magic). Whether as a quick snack or tasty side dish, there's no need to settle for basic and uninventive fries. Some home cooks opt for pre-seasoning fries before placing them in the air fryer, adding a light oil to allow the seasoning to stick, while others choose to season them after they're thoroughly cooked. The flavor will be prominent with either method, but pre-seasoned frozen chips have the taste embedded during cooking while seasoning added post-cooking functions more as a coating.

Frozen fries can be prepared in multiple ways and are typically cooked via an air fryer, oven, or deep fryer. Once you've pinned down how to cook frozen french fries that hit the spot each and every time, you'll want to head straight to your pantry to upgrade your basic fries. Whether you have a love for garlic-flavored potato snacks or something more experimental, there's a seasoning for all french-fry lovers. If baking them in the oven, use a dash of vinegar on your fries before placing them in the oven; this helps your batch retain firmness and adds a slight tang to your bite.