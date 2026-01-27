6 Seasonings You Should Be Using On Frozen French Fries
Frozen french fries can be just as appetizing as your favorite fast food version with a little knowledge of the best seasonings to keep near (and how to make them work their magic). Whether as a quick snack or tasty side dish, there's no need to settle for basic and uninventive fries. Some home cooks opt for pre-seasoning fries before placing them in the air fryer, adding a light oil to allow the seasoning to stick, while others choose to season them after they're thoroughly cooked. The flavor will be prominent with either method, but pre-seasoned frozen chips have the taste embedded during cooking while seasoning added post-cooking functions more as a coating.
Frozen fries can be prepared in multiple ways and are typically cooked via an air fryer, oven, or deep fryer. Once you've pinned down how to cook frozen french fries that hit the spot each and every time, you'll want to head straight to your pantry to upgrade your basic fries. Whether you have a love for garlic-flavored potato snacks or something more experimental, there's a seasoning for all french-fry lovers. If baking them in the oven, use a dash of vinegar on your fries before placing them in the oven; this helps your batch retain firmness and adds a slight tang to your bite.
Garlic salt for a punch of flavor
Garlic salt is enough to boost the flavor of your frozen fries, but you can also make these baked garlic Parmesan fries for some savory goodness. Dress your fries with a light drizzle of olive oil (garlic-infused if you mean business) before baking and seasoning. You can also use garlic aioli as a dip for a double dose of garlicky flavor. Tomato-based sauces are also a perfect companion since garlic and tomato are a match made in Italian heaven.
Sprinkle smoked paprika for a pop of color
Smoked paprika is a top choice if you crave lightly spiced potatoes. It brings a subtle tang that is milder in heat. The smooth spice is enjoyed for its rich red color, which makes fries a sight to feast on, too. Pair paprika-flavored fries with ketchup for a sweeter taste or a rich harissa sauce for a spicier flavor. (Combine paprika and garlic salt seasoning with harissa for deeper flavors reminiscent of Moroccan and North African cuisine.)
Curry seasoning for sweet and savory
Curry flavors contribute savory and sweetness to your fries, thanks to spices like coriander, turmeric, cumin, fenugreek seeds, and cinnamon. To bump up the sweetness, add a touch of sugar into the mix — just be sure to combine it all together by hand or shake the fries and seasoning together in a paper bag. Pair your curry fries with a fruity and savory mango ketchup, chutney, or a mint yogurt sauce to bring balance to the warm and cool flavors.
Lemon pepper for zest
Lemon pepper is a classic seasoning in the U.S. and it makes your fries zesty and sharp. Since lemon flavors go hand-in-hand with fish, this seasoning is ideal if you're making fish and chips as good as a restaurant from the comfort of home. The fries also offer just enough spice and zing for a balanced palate. Lemon pepper fries would pair well with buttermilk ranch or a thick, creamy dollop of mayo.
Cajun seasoning for spicy fries
Cajun-seasoned anything is sure to take taste levels up a notch. This seasoning is known for its irresistible warmth and savory elements. With spices like paprika, black pepper, white pepper, cayenne pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and other additions like mustard and celery seed, it is a powerhouse of flavor for otherwise dull potatoes. Sprinkle Cajun seasoning, add some shredded cheese over the warm fries, and serve alongside a creamy Cajun dip for double the spice.
Old Bay seasoning for a zesty, spicy hit
While Old Bay seasoning might be best known as a go-to option for enhancing crab boils and other seafood dishes, this classic also works well on frozen fries. The seasoning includes many spices, such as paprika, celery salt, red and black pepper, nutmeg, cloves, and bay leaves, contributing an earthy sweetness, zesty hit, and kick of spiciness, which complements a creamy cheese-based sauce, horseradish aioli dip, or mayonnaise. Season your fries while they're still hot on the baking tray.