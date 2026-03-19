The Texas Roadhouse Roll Ordering Hack That Makes Quick, Delicious Garlic Bread

A trip to Texas Roadhouse means an order of those delicious rolls, but cinnamon honey butter on top isn't the only way to enjoy this tasty bread. In a TikTok video, a customer shared their ordering hack that takes these rolls from sweet to savory. Instead of a cup of the cinnamon butter, ask for a side of garlic lemon butter and a side of parmesan. Dip your roll in the butter, then sprinkle a little bit of the parm on top for the ideal garlicky bite. You could even go the extra mile and ask for your rolls to be toasted. This hack takes the rolls to a whole other level, giving you grilled garlic butter Texas Roadhouse rolls.

The lemon garlic butter is used on top of many of the chain's seafood dishes, such as the grilled shrimp, but the recipe seems to be a secret on its menu. Some people claim this mixture consists of lemon juice, minced garlic, salted butter, parsley, and black pepper. Those who make it at home sometimes also add paprika for extra flavor. While it tastes great on meat and fish, this butter is an excellent dipping agent for Texas Roadhouse's pillowy rolls, with extra flavor from the parm. Some people even suggest opening the rolls and adding the parmesan to the center for a cheesy inside.