The Texas Roadhouse Roll Ordering Hack That Makes Quick, Delicious Garlic Bread
A trip to Texas Roadhouse means an order of those delicious rolls, but cinnamon honey butter on top isn't the only way to enjoy this tasty bread. In a TikTok video, a customer shared their ordering hack that takes these rolls from sweet to savory. Instead of a cup of the cinnamon butter, ask for a side of garlic lemon butter and a side of parmesan. Dip your roll in the butter, then sprinkle a little bit of the parm on top for the ideal garlicky bite. You could even go the extra mile and ask for your rolls to be toasted. This hack takes the rolls to a whole other level, giving you grilled garlic butter Texas Roadhouse rolls.
The lemon garlic butter is used on top of many of the chain's seafood dishes, such as the grilled shrimp, but the recipe seems to be a secret on its menu. Some people claim this mixture consists of lemon juice, minced garlic, salted butter, parsley, and black pepper. Those who make it at home sometimes also add paprika for extra flavor. While it tastes great on meat and fish, this butter is an excellent dipping agent for Texas Roadhouse's pillowy rolls, with extra flavor from the parm. Some people even suggest opening the rolls and adding the parmesan to the center for a cheesy inside.
More modifications for Texas Roadhouse rolls
There are more ways to customize your Texas Roadhouse rolls than you may think, and customers have all the tips and tricks when it comes to ordering. Cinnamon honey butter isn't the only thing you can slather on those rolls; guests and even Texas Roadhouse workers have tried just about every dipping sauce you could think of, from ranch dressing to cheese sauce. Once you've given the garlic butter and parmesan hack a go, fans claim that the rolls dipped in the chain's Caesar dressing is also an elite combination. Or, if you're placing a to-go order, you could turn these rolls into a bun and add the restaurant's tasty buffalo wings in the middle. Dip them in a side of ranch, and you have the perfect DIY chicken sliders. Others make them into a sweet breakfast by turning the rolls into homemade mini French toast.
When it comes to Texas Roadhouse's rolls, the options are truly endless. You can never go wrong with its classic cinnamon honey butter, but if you want to switch things up, the garlic butter and parmesan hack is perfect for those looking for a savory, cheesy kick.