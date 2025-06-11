Grilled Garlic Butter Rolls Exist At Texas Roadhouse. Here's How To Get Them

Texas Roadhouse is known for its affordable, good-quality cuts of steak. But the chain also serves plenty of much-loved sides, including the popular dinner rolls. While the original version is a fan favorite, rumor has it that you can actually get garlic butter rolls sent to your table — as long as you know how to ask.

To score these special Texas Roadhouse rolls, first ask for the rolls to be toasted. Then, request a side of garlic butter, which comes in a small container as a side sauce option. As long as your server is willing to heed the request, you end up with toasty rolls and your choice of either dipping them into the garlic butter or drizzling the garlic butter over top of them. But every Texas Roadhouse is different, so kindly ask the server, though there's no guarantee they'll oblige. This trick might be best to try when the restaurant is in between the lunch and dinner rush.