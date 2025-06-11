Grilled Garlic Butter Rolls Exist At Texas Roadhouse. Here's How To Get Them
Texas Roadhouse is known for its affordable, good-quality cuts of steak. But the chain also serves plenty of much-loved sides, including the popular dinner rolls. While the original version is a fan favorite, rumor has it that you can actually get garlic butter rolls sent to your table — as long as you know how to ask.
To score these special Texas Roadhouse rolls, first ask for the rolls to be toasted. Then, request a side of garlic butter, which comes in a small container as a side sauce option. As long as your server is willing to heed the request, you end up with toasty rolls and your choice of either dipping them into the garlic butter or drizzling the garlic butter over top of them. But every Texas Roadhouse is different, so kindly ask the server, though there's no guarantee they'll oblige. This trick might be best to try when the restaurant is in between the lunch and dinner rush.
Other ways to get Texas Roadhouse garlic butter rolls
It's no secret that asking for items that aren't on the menu can feel daunting — especially if you're worried about frustrating your server. And in comments under a YouTube video trying this trick, there were a number of people who agreed it wasn't in good taste (pun intended) to suggest such a specific change. But if you do want to get your hands on those rolls, just order the shrimp skewers instead.
The shrimp skewers are served over a bed of garlic rolls, which already come toasted with the garlic butter on them. As long as someone in your party likes shrimp, you can likely request that the skewer be served on the side of the rolls rather than on top of them; this way, you don't have to eat the shrimpy rolls if you aren't a fan of the crustacean. This might be an easier and slightly less demanding way of getting some tasty garlic butter rolls to your table, though you'll have to foot the cost of the appetizer versus getting the usual dinner rolls for free. Or, you can create this on your own at home by ordering some Texas Roadhouse rolls to-go.