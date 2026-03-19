How Many Restaurants Does Guy Fieri Own In 2026?

It seems like we've always had Guy Fieri in our lives, even though he's only been on the food scene since his breakout appearance on "The Next Food Network Star" in 2006, when he won the show's second season. With his bleached white hair and signature flame shirts — not to mention his nonstop energy and appetite — you may think you know all there is to know about the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host. But the self-proclaimed mayor of Flavortown (which is not a real place by the way) is more enterprising than you might think. Fieri owns an impressive portfolio of 17 restaurant brands, which operate around 98 physical locations around the globe and on several Carnival Cruise ships.

The secret to all that success is that, despite his laid-back demeanor on camera, Fieri is a savvy, hands-on entrepreneur who has been able to leverage his larger-than-life persona into the world of franchising, licensing deals, and ghost kitchens. He also knows what he likes, and isn't afraid to say no to projects that don't align with his strengths, including a show for Food Network about kitchen gadgets.