Be Your Best Chef — Follow Guy Fieri's Kitchen Shortcut Advice

We're all guilty of taking shortcuts in the kitchen once in awhile. Whether it's using canned potatoes for soups and stews, using cake mix instead of baking a dessert from scratch, or making the most of store-bought pie crust, sometimes it's just easier to grab something premade. While a shortcut can certainly save time, Guy Fieri, Food Network host and celebrity chef, told The Kitchn in May 2025 why he prefers to take the long way when he's cooking.

When asked about using shortcuts in the kitchen, he said, "You know, I'm not much of a shortcut guy. Some might say that I'm the opposite." He went on to describe when he's around the campfire with his family, he's not exactly a burgers-and-hot-dogs type of guy. "We bust out full Chinese spreads or chicken Parm, garlic bread, and big batches of pasta." Fieri also said that when he makes pasta sauce, he doesn't go with the stuff from the jar. Rather, he cooks up a homemade batch on his own.